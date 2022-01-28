Julianna Pena Admits To Joe Rogan She’s A “Massive Conspiracy Theorist” On COVID-19

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena has made her stance on COVID-19 vaccinations clear.

Pena scored a massive upset over Amanda Nunes in the final UFC PPV of 2021. “The Venezuelan Vixen” secured a second-round submission via rear-naked choke to capture the 135-pound gold. Pena had long expressed confidence in her ability to dethrone Nunes.

Julianna Pena Fears The Needle

Julianna Pena was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast and she revealed she’s always been skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccines (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I listened to (your) podcast with the two doctors, back-to-back – Robert Malone and (Peter McCullough). I mean, that was eye-opening for me. I’m a massive conspiracy theorist on this whole thing, and I have been since the very beginning. I’m like, ‘This is just a money grab. This is – they’re trying to kill us, and this is ridiculous.’”

Pena’s theory was simply too much, even for Rogan.

“Whoa. I don’t think they’re trying to kill us,” Rogan responded. “I think there’s a lot of confusion as far as what works and what doesn’t work. … Reality is, there’s a lot of people scared and a lot of confusion, and there’s also a lot of people that don’t want people discussing things. They only want one narrative, and that’s where it becomes a problem for me.”

Julianna Pena's thoughts on COVID pic.twitter.com/jepLy5heDw — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) January 28, 2022

Rogan has long been at the center of controversy for his stance on COVID-19. A medical coalition sent an open letter to Spotify asking the platform to reprimand Rogan for spreading “misinformation.”

Musician Neil Young recently pulled his music from Spotify in protest as the platform has done nothing about Rogan’s “lies being sold for money.”