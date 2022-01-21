Julianna Pena Speaks Out On Amanda Nunes Leaving American Top Team

Julianna Pena has reacted to the news that Amanda Nunes has moved on from American Top Team.

Nunes was on the wrong end of a massive upset against Pena back in Dec. 2021 at UFC 269. “The Lioness” had been a dominant champ-champ but she finally met her match as Pena locked in the second-round rear-naked choke.

Combate recently reported that Nunes has decided to leave ATT in favor of starting her own gym. It’s been said that the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion will remain in Florida.

Julianna Pena Talks Amanda Nunes Exiting ATT

During a media day session, Julianna Pena shared her take on Amanda Nunes stepping away from American Top Team (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Yeah, what a zoo, huh? Best of luck. I just hope everything goes according to her plans and that we can get this fight booked. That’s all I care about.”

Pena went on to say that she doesn’t expect Nunes to wait around for much longer. She believes the two will mix it up again sooner rather than later.

“Amanda probably wants to get back in there as soon as possible, and she wants to try and get her belt back. So I don’t anticipate her waiting a super long time. I think that she wants to get in there as soon as possible, and summer’s looking good for me. I’m free, and I don’t know what she’s doing, but summertime is good for me.” Nunes hadn’t lost since Sept. 2014 before running into Pena. She was riding a 12-fight winning streak and would’ve tied Ronda Rousey’s record for most successful UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title defenses if she had beaten Pena.