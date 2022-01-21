Julianna Pena Speaks Out On Amanda Nunes Leaving American Top Team

Julianna Pena has reacted to the news that Amanda Nunes has moved on from American Top Team.
Nunes was on the wrong end of a massive upset against Pena back in Dec. 2021 at UFC 269. “The Lioness” had been a dominant champ-champ but she finally met her match as Pena locked in the second-round rear-naked choke.
Combate recently reported that Nunes has decided to leave ATT in favor of starting her own gym. It’s been said that the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion will remain in Florida.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYUXXA4vEsJ/
Julianna Pena Talks Amanda Nunes Exiting ATT
During a media day session, Julianna Pena shared her take on Amanda Nunes stepping away from American Top Team (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“Yeah, what a zoo, huh? Best of luck. I just hope everything goes according to her plans and that we can get this fight booked. That’s all I care about.”
Pena went on to say that she doesn’t expect Nunes to wait around for much longer. She believes the two will mix it up again sooner rather than later.