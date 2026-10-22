Julian Erosa Sets Retirement Plan For Jeong Yeong Lee Fight

Julian Erosa intends to finish his fighting career against Jeong Yeong Lee on October 31, regardless of the result. Speaking to James Lynch for Fanatics View, he explained why he needed to decide before competing.

So I have to make like the conscious decision beforehand that this is going to be my last fight.

A victory would tempt him to continue; defeat would leave him seeking redemption. Fatherhood has reordered his priorities, and he wants to leave with his health intact. He also described the growing demands of training alongside younger athletes.

A move home is already being planned

The 37-year-old plans to leave Las Vegas on November 18 with his wife and son, returning to Yakima, Washington, to help with his mother’s business. They expect to live with her initially. Separating the family between Washington and Nevada had previously proved unsustainable.

The farewell booking follows two defeats, rather than an uninterrupted decline stretching across his recent career. Erosa lost a unanimous decision to Melquizael Costa in May 2025, then was knocked out by Lerryan Douglas in March. The Douglas stoppage came at 3:33 of the opening round. That leaves the veteran seeking his first victory since April last year.

Before those setbacks, he had won three consecutive fights inside the first round. Guillotine submissions of Ricardo Ramos and Christian Rodriguez in 2024 preceded his stoppage of Darren Elkins at UFC 314. His recent record therefore includes both a sustained finishing run and the defeats he now hopes to put behind him.

Elkins subsequently announced his own retirement plans ahead of UFC Vegas 120, identifying recovery and family priorities as considerations. The men’s decisions are separate: beating a fellow veteran last year did not make Erosa’s October announcement inevitable.

Lee has his own losing streak to end

Lee enters with consecutive defeats to Hyder Amil and Daniel Santos. Amil stopped him with punches on July 20, 2024; Santos won a unanimous decision on May 10, 2025. The South Korean previously defeated Blake Bilder on the scorecards, after beating Yi Zha by split decision in the Road to UFC final. His early Road to UFC appearances included an armbar of Bin Xie and a knockout of Kai Lu.

Their featherweight matchup is listed on UFC Fight Night 292 at the APEX in Las Vegas. Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan headline the October 31 event.

Erosa expects to emphasize wrestling and grappling against the cage, rather than relying entirely on exchanges. He described his career as satisfying.