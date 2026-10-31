Julian Erosa Survives Early Knockdown, Knocks Out JeongYeong Lee In Retirement Fight

Julian Erosa’s final professional fight ended with a knockout win over JeongYeong Lee, but only after the veteran had been dropped himself. The featherweight bout at UFC Vegas 123 was stopped at 1:31 of round one on October 31 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. UFC records the finish as a knockout by punches.

The retirement was planned before the outcome, not announced as a response to Saturday’s result. Erosa’s official biography had identified this as his farewell appearance and said he would move his family back to Washington to help with the family farm. At 37, the Yakima native was closing a professional career that began in 2010.

Looking to get back in the win column 💯 Julian Erosa vs JeongYeong Lee [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/AE24goPXOl — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Round 1: From an early scare to a sudden reversal

Lee hurt Erosa immediately after the opening glove touch and sent him to the canvas. Brian Knapp’s live account described a guillotine threat during the scramble, before Erosa escaped and worked back to his feet. Another right hand landed for Lee, but Erosa tied him up and pushed him against the fence. That clinch gave the veteran a break from the open exchanges without ending the danger.

Once they separated, Lee continued throwing hard. Erosa stood his ground and answered rather than remaining entirely defensive. His decisive right hand landed as they exchanged near the middle of the cage, dropping Lee. He followed him down and delivered additional punches before referee Chris Tognoni intervened. The reversal came within the same opening round, with no scorecards required.

OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 Julian Erosa just flipped the script and knocked out JeongYeong Lee! [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/h54aXqEyBO — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

A final finish across three UFC stints

The result gave Erosa the 32nd victory and 13th knockout of his professional MMA career. His time in the UFC spanned three separate stints, rather than one uninterrupted period on the roster. Saturday’s finish therefore supplied an ending distinct from the defeats that had brought him into the matchup.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK The crowd erupts after Julian Erosa's RD1 KNOCKOUT! [ #UFCVegas123 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/hhDMxtEXry — UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2026

Erosa had lost a unanimous decision to Melquizael Costa in May 2025, then been knocked out by Lerryan Douglas at 3:33 of the first round in March. Before those setbacks, he recorded three successive opening-round finishes: guillotine submissions against Ricardo Ramos and Christian Rodriguez in 2024, followed by a stoppage of Darren Elkins at UFC 314. His broader UFC history also includes a D’Arce submission of Sean Woodson in June 2020 and another against Charles Jourdain in September 2021. His first UFC appearance came in December 2015, when he beat Marcin Wrzosek by split decision. He later earned another promotional opportunity through the Contender Series, knocking out Jamall Emmers in the second round in June 2018. Before those UFC opportunities, he held CageSport championships at featherweight and lightweight and the Prime Fighting featherweight title.

Lee’s fast start does not end his losing run

For Lee, the early success did not produce the recovery he needed after two previous defeats. Hyder Amil stopped him at 1:05 of round one in July 2024, and Daniel Santos beat him by unanimous decision in May 2025. His last win before Saturday was a three-round unanimous decision over Blake Bilder in February 2024. The South Korean’s route into the promotion had included the first Road to UFC featherweight tournament. He submitted Xie Bin with an armbar in 36 seconds in the quarterfinals, then knocked out Lu Kai in 42 seconds in the semifinals. A split decision over Yi Zha in February 2023 secured the tournament title.

UFC’s written biography lists Lee as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo. His professional finishing record included four knockouts and three submissions, all by armbar, before this appearance. The submission opportunity in the opening scramble was consistent with that established grappling background, but Erosa escaped it. Lee then had to keep competing in a striking exchange instead of converting the early knockdown into a completed finish.