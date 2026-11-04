Juicy Finau Among Seven Additions To World Elite Sumo’s Orlando Tournament

Juicy Finau is heading to Orlando for World Elite Sumo’s November 21 tournament. The professional wrestler is one of seven additions announced Wednesday for the 12-man, openweight event at Caribe Royale.

The other additions are Brian Dina, Duke “The Viking” Webb, Jahsua Marsh, Rui Jr., Josh “Siua” Tuitupou and Gilberto “El Coloso Aztec” De La Torre. Brennen Moorefield withdrew with a training injury; Jakob “Mosin” Alekseyev also withdrew, without a stated reason.

The incoming group includes an Army veteran in Dina, a 15-year combat-sports competitor in Webb and a 2012 NAIA wrestling champion in Marsh. The announcement describes Marsh as a jiu-jitsu black belt and former two-time MMA heavyweight champion. Dina trains at Carlson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, where he holds a blue belt.

Finau returns after the Santa Cruz crossover

For Finau, this is a continuation of a competitive crossover, not an announced sumo debut. WES introduced him ahead of its September 26 Santa Cruz tournament, identifying five years of Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling experience alongside his professional wrestling work. Its promotional material listed appearances for AAA Lucha Libre and Major League Wrestling.

That earlier announcement billed the Chino, California native at 6-foot-4 and 465 pounds. His parents are from Tonga.

SIZE. STRENGTH. ALL-OUT COLLISION. Makini Manu “Big Mak” vs. Juicy Finau brought the power to the dohyo at New Era IV in Santa Cruz. Two heavy hitters. One unforgettable clash. Ready for more? World Elite Sumo returns with New Era V on November 21 at Caribe Royale Orlando.… pic.twitter.com/czMJfCxUzo — World Elite Sumo – WES (@worldelitesumo) November 1, 2026

The league’s official athlete profiles describe contrasting approaches among the experienced sumo entrants. Rui Jr. is listed as a Brazilian competitor using left-hand-inside belt work and a pushing style. De La Torre’s profile emphasizes right-hand-inside positioning and forward pressure, with three appearances on the U.S. national sumo team.

Those profiles list Rui at 370 pounds and De La Torre at 400. Tuitupou is listed at 268 pounds, with a Muay Thai background and a style built around pushing, thrusting and disrupting balance. These are the organization’s descriptions of its athletes, not predictions of how any unannounced pairing will unfold.

STRENGTH IS EARNED. DETERMINATION IS UNBREAKABLE. Every push. Every grip. Every second spent fighting for position. It takes more than power to stand your ground on the dohyo. It takes the will to never give in. This is the heart of World Elite Sumo. See that strength and… pic.twitter.com/7QkqBbfwPu — World Elite Sumo – WES (@worldelitesumo) November 2, 2026

FEEL THE ENERGY. EXPERIENCE THE ACTION. An electric crowd. The thunder of every clash. The roar of thousands watching every second unfold. This is professional sumo LIVE, and Orlando is next. Join us for World Elite Sumo: New Era V on November 21 at Caribe Royale Orlando. Be… pic.twitter.com/8Lp7H757fC — World Elite Sumo – WES (@worldelitesumo) November 3, 2026

What the Orlando announcement confirms

The additions join previously named entrants Makini “Big Mak” Manu, Hidenoumi “The Iron Wall” Takuya and Soslan “Big Bear” Gagloev. Wednesday’s release does not provide first-round pairings or explain how the remaining tournament places will be filled.

WES describes itself as an independent U.S. league founded in 2025 by former Japanese professional sumo wrestler Abdelrahman “Sandstorm” Shalan. Its stated aim is to provide a competitive platform outside Japan, rather than a staged exhibition. The official season archive places Santa Cruz immediately before this return to Florida.

Doors are scheduled for 6 p.m. local time, with the first bout at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale through the promotion’s official event listing. The show is separate from the Sumo Championship League calendar previously covered by MiddleEasy.