Juan Diaz Beats Alatengheili With Consistent Boxing At UFC 334 – Highlights

Juan Díaz won a unanimous decision over Alatengheili at UFC 334 on Saturday, taking all three scorecards 30–27 at 5:00 of Round 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Peruvian’s jab and combinations gave him control of the striking exchanges, although he still had to negotiate a dangerous late response from the veteran in the final round. The bantamweights followed Evan Elder’s decision over Samuel Sanches on the early prelims.

The matchup had changed during fight week. Alatengheili replaced Adrián Yañez, whose removal the UFC confirmed in its November 10 injury update. The promotion did not identify the injury or give a return timetable. That left Díaz preparing for a different opponent at the end of camp rather than facing the man originally booked.

Round 1: The jab establishes the distance

Díaz mixed his jab with hooks and attacks to the body, finding openings both at range and in clinches. Alatengheili answered with low kicks and an overhand right, but the Peruvian kept returning to straight combinations. Knees featured when they came together against the fence. Díaz ended the opening five minutes with another one-two rather than allowing the exchanges to settle.

El peruano 🇵🇪 ya comienza a a imponer su estilo 🥵#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/1xTadRLb3b — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 14, 2026

Round 2: Body work widens the attack

The lead hand remained central to Díaz’s offense, with body kicks and consecutive uppercuts adding variety. Alatengheili responded with a left hook and his own jab. Close-range knees and an elbow gave the Peruvian more ways to score as damage appeared on his opponent’s face. He continued finding combinations after the clinch exchanges instead of remaining tied up.

Round 3: A late uppercut keeps the ending tense

Díaz stopped a single-leg attempt and resumed his punching combinations, driving Alatengheili backward. The veteran answered with an overhand right as the Peruvian maintained his jab. He mixed a straight right to the body with a front kick, and tripled the jab to keep the pressure on.

Poder peruano 🇵🇪 Imponente Juan Díaz dominando el combate hasta el último round 🥵#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/ra8EBliX2y — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 14, 2026

Near the end, Alatengheili appeared to hurt him with a right uppercut, but could not turn that opening into a finish before the horn.

A different test after the debut submission

Díaz arrived with one UFC victory: a second-round submission of Malcolm Wellmaker on May 16. The official record lists that finish at 4:08. This assignment therefore matched a fighter early in his promotional career with an opponent whose Octagon debut came in August 2019, rather than two newcomers finding their footing at the same time.

Victoria para Perú 🇵🇪 Victoria para Juan Díaz por decisión unánime 🚨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/DFY3aAe9RO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 14, 2026

The Lima-born bantamweight is listed as training at the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City. His official profile gave him a 69.5-inch reach, three inches longer than Alatengheili’s 66.5. The younger man entered with a nine-fight winning streak and a 16-1-1 record. This was his second appearance for the promotion after earning his opportunity through Dana White’s Contender Series.

Alatengheili was coming off a September 26 split decision over John Castañeda. His earlier results included a win over Kleydson Rodrigues and a unanimous-decision loss to Da’Mon Blackshear in April 2025. The 34-year-old, listed as training at Red Hawk Academy, brought an 18-10-2 record into the contest. He had made his Octagon debut in August 2019, giving him substantially more experience with the promotion than his 28-year-old opponent.

Final numbers and the weigh-in qualification

Díaz landed 109 significant strikes from 205 attempts, compared with 41 from 169 for Alatengheili. The difference was not limited to output: the Peruvian connected on more than half his significant attempts, while his opponent landed fewer than one in four. Total strikes finished 125–50 in Díaz’s favor, from 221 and 178 attempts respectively. Neither fighter recorded a knockdown or completed a takedown. Díaz was credited with 57 seconds of control; Alatengheili had none.

There was a separate qualification to the result: Díaz had missed weight on Friday. The official readings were 136.4 pounds for the Peruvian and 135.6 for Alatengheili. That put Díaz 0.4 pounds above the 136-pound allowance for a non-title bantamweight contest.