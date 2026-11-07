Juan Diaz vs. Alatengheili Reported For UFC 334 In New York

Juan Díaz is expected to remain on UFC 334 with a different bantamweight opponent. Reporter Marcel Dorff said on November 6 that the Peruvian will face Alatengheili in New York, supplying a replacement matchup eight days before the November 14 event at Madison Square Garden.

The pairing is a reported change, not an updated announcement from the promotion. When reviewed after Dorff’s post, UFC’s public card still displayed Adrián Yañez opposite Díaz. The reporter did not provide a reason for the opponent switch, a contract announcement or an individual cage-walk time. Those details should not be inferred from his statement.

🚨🚨#UFC334🚨🚨 The UFC 334 card for next week is complete again. Juan Díaz remains on the card. He takes on Alatengheili in New York!! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/14SQefnXuH — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) November 6, 2026

Díaz would return after a successful UFC debut

Díaz’s current UFC profile lists him at 16-1-1 and credits him with nine consecutive wins. His first Octagon appearance ended with a second-round submission of Malcolm Wellmaker on May 16. The recorded finish came at 4:08, his only completed UFC contest listed on the current athlete page during this review.

His professional wins include five knockouts, three submissions and eight decisions. That distribution makes the Wellmaker result part of a broader record rather than evidence that he depends on one finishing method. The promotion identifies the Callao Region of Peru as his birthplace and the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City as his training base.

The November assignment would be his second UFC appearance. It therefore presents a different experience test from his debut: instead of another relatively recent arrival, the reported opponent has competed in the organization since August 2019.

Alatengheili brings a three-fight winning run

Alatengheili’s latest recorded appearance was a split-decision victory over John Castañeda on September 26. His profile also lists unanimous-decision wins against Da’Mon Blackshear in April 2025 and Kleydson Rodrigues in May 2024, giving him three successive victories across his most recent listed contests.

The Chinese bantamweight carries an 18-10-2 professional record. Ten of his wins have come by decision, compared with five knockouts and three submissions. He is listed as a wrestling stylist who trains at Red Hawk Academy, with a 135-pound weight designation matching Díaz’s division.

The promotion lists Díaz at 68.5 inches tall with a 69.5-inch reach, while Alatengheili is 65 inches tall with a 66.5-inch reach. The Peruvian therefore has a listed three-and-a-half-inch height advantage and a three-inch reach advantage, although neither measurement determines who will control the range or secure takedowns.

Those recent results establish the opponent’s experience without predicting the fight’s shape. Neither the booking report nor the current athlete pages identifies a ranked position or championship opportunity attached to this matchup.

New York’s schedule remains split across three sessions

UFC 334 is headed by Ciryl Gane’s heavyweight championship defense against Josh Hokit. Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes is the other title bout on the listed main card, while Stephen Thompson against Charles Radtke appears among the preliminaries.

The event page advertises early preliminaries at 5 p.m. Eastern, preliminaries at 7 p.m. and the main card at 9 p.m. on November 14. Its displayed UTC dates cross into November 15 for the latter two sessions. Those are programme start times, not a confirmed running-order position for Díaz–Alatengheili.