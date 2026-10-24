Joshua Van To Defend Flyweight Title Against Manel Kape At UFC 336

Joshua Van will defend the UFC flyweight championship against Manel Kape at UFC 336 on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The promotion announced the matchup during Saturday’s UFC 333 broadcast and followed with an official post naming both fighters and the January date.

The confirmation turns Kape’s public expectation into a scheduled title fight. In his October interview with Daniel Cormier, the challenger had identified January as the likely window without providing a finalized day or venue. Those details are now attached to the contest rather than remaining part of a contender’s proposed timeline.

The UFC introduced the pairing with a short statement:

SOME FIGHTS JUST MAKE SENSE

Van’s next defense follows a full-distance rematch

Van enters after retaining the championship against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331 in Los Angeles on September 19. The five-round unanimous decision was his second successful defense. It also gave the champion a conventional competitive conclusion against the man he had originally beaten through an injury stoppage.

Their first meeting ended just 26 seconds into the opening round at UFC 323 in December 2025, when Pantoja suffered an arm injury. Between those meetings, Van stopped Tatsuro Taira in the fifth round at UFC 328 in May. His two defenses therefore required him to work into the championship rounds, unlike the abrupt finish that initially brought him the belt.

Van’s opportunity began with a short-notice win over Royval at UFC 317 in June 2025. Kape had withdrawn from that matchup with a broken foot. The replacement beat Royval by unanimous decision, moving into title contention while Kape waited to return.

Four straight finishes put Kape in position

Kape’s most recent appearance ended with a third-round stoppage of Kyoji Horiguchi on June 20. The official UFC record lists the finish at 2:42. It followed victories by strikes over Brandon Royval, Asu Almabayev and Bruno Silva, making this a four-fight finishing streak.

Royval lasted 3:18 of the first round in their December 2025 meeting. Almabayev was stopped at 2:16 of round three the previous March, while Silva was finished at 1:57 of the third round in December 2024. The run gives Kape recent success both early in fights and after the opening exchanges have passed.

The promotion’s athlete record lists the challenger at 23-7, with 15 knockout wins and five submissions. Horiguchi was his latest test before the championship booking; no intervening UFC appearance is listed. Toronto now gives that sequence a title opportunity against the reigning champion rather than another non-title assignment.

Toronto has two championship matchups announced

The same card also includes Carlos Prates against Michael Morales for the interim welterweight championship. That is a separate belt from Van’s flyweight title: the latter remains a defense by the division’s current champion, not a vacant-title or interim contest.

The January 30 date is the local Saturday in Toronto. The UFC event listing displays the main-card start as January 31 at 2 a.m. UTC, which is 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the previous evening. Both listings refer to the same card at Scotiabank Arena, not two different event dates.