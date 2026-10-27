Joshua Van Tells Manel Kape To Make Weight After Latest UFC 336 Warning

Joshua Van has answered Manel Kape’s latest warning with a demand that the challenger make weight and reach fight night. The UFC flyweight champion posted his response on October 26, adding another exchange to a matchup the promotion has already scheduled for January 30, 2027.

The new remarks concern the fighters’ preparations, not a change to the booking. UFC 336 remains listed for Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, with the 125-pound championship at stake. Van’s reply followed a post in which Kape targeted the champion’s defensive habits and threatened to damage him when they meet.

Van answers Kape’s defense warning

Kape addressed Van directly in a written X post, suggesting that the champion ask the UFC for permission to wear protective headgear. His message attached the promotion’s announcement of their title fight. The helmet suggestion was the challenger’s taunt, not an announced equipment allowance or rules change.

Kape wrote:

“You better spend time working on that defense, kid”

You better spend time working on that defense, kid, or ask the UFC to let u wear a helmet. You have my permission 🫡 Cuz I’m coming to do some serious damage to that pea head. https://t.co/22VPzgzRwp — Manel Kape (@ManelKape) October 26, 2026

Van’s response introduced a reference to toe injuries, but it did not supply a date, medical diagnosis or supporting account of a particular withdrawal. That part of his message should be read as an accusation in the dispute, rather than a newly verified report about Kape’s health.

The champion replied:

“Shut yo ass up! Make weight n show up! I better not hear another toes injury bs again.”

Shut yo ass up! Make weight n show up!

I better not hear another toes injury bs again. https://t.co/kVcH8JfQCm — Joshua Van (@JoshuaVanBT) October 26, 2026

A title defense against a challenger on a finishing run

The Van–Kape championship booking was already public before this exchange. The UFC’s current event listing also includes Carlos Prates against Michael Morales for the interim welterweight championship, giving the Toronto card two scheduled title contests. Neither fighter’s latest written message announced an additional bout or a replacement opponent.

Van enters the matchup after retaining his belt against Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision at UFC 331 on September 19. That five-round victory followed his fifth-round stoppage of Tatsuro Taira in May. His official UFC history identifies both as successful defenses after he originally took the title in December 2025, when Pantoja suffered an injury 26 seconds into their first meeting.

Kape’s official record supplies a different recent route to this opportunity: four consecutive stoppage wins, over Bruno Silva, Asu Almabayev, Brandon Royval and Kyoji Horiguchi. The latest came in the third round against Horiguchi on June 20. The promotion currently lists him at No. 2 in the flyweight division, with a professional record of 23-7.

The champion’s UFC profile lists an 18-2 record and eight straight victories. For this fight, the relevant contrast is his recent experience retaining a title across five rounds against a challenger whose last four appearances ended before the final bell. Those results establish the competitive context; they do not verify either man’s prediction about how the January contest will unfold.