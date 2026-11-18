Joshua Pacio retained his ONE strawweight MMA world championship by submitting Keito Yamakita with an arm-triangle choke at 4:17 of Round 4 at ONE SAMURAI 5. The Filipino champion emerged from a demanding grappling contest at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo on Wednesday, November 18.

The main event paired an established titleholder with a Japanese challenger carrying a five-fight winning streak. For Pacio, the trip also presented another opportunity to win in Japan, a goal highlighted in ONE’s event preview. Yamakita was competing for championship gold in front of a home crowd.

Round 1: Yamakita puts the champion in danger

In an English translation of ONE’s Japanese-language ringside account, Yamakita attacked the legs and secured a takedown. His strongest threat arrived later in the opening round, when a sideways triangle position brought him close to forcing a submission. Pacio nevertheless reached the break with his championship still in play.

Round 2: Pacio reverses the scramble

Yamakita again initiated the wrestling successfully, getting the first takedown. This time, the ensuing scramble allowed Pacio to work his way into the top position. The challenger continued seeking openings from underneath, but the champion’s sustained control above him became the defining feature of the round.

Leg lock BATTLE 🥋 Join The Inner Circle NOW at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv to see the rest of our main event at ONE SAMURAI 5! @mackeymen84 #ONESAMURAI5 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌍 Subscribe to The Inner Circle at https://t.co/EAHzKQJubv and watch ONE Samurai 5 FREE!

🇯🇵 Available with U-NEXT… pic.twitter.com/ajlrsq2B9i — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

Round 3: Top control and ground strikes

The Japanese contender shot in and tried to move onto Pacio’s back. Pacio reacted first, turned to face him and took top position instead. Working inside the guard, he kept Yamakita pinned beneath him and added short ground strikes rather than allowing another prolonged attacking sequence from the challenger.

Round 4: One more reversal brings the finish

Yamakita initially regained the upper position, passed the guard and landed ground-and-pound. Another scramble changed the direction of the contest. Back on top, Pacio secured the finishing choke. ONE’s account says Yamakita resisted tapping and lost consciousness, prompting the referee to intervene.

AND STILL 👑 Joshua Pacio 🇵🇭 chokes out Keito Yamakita in Round 4 to retain the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title! Watch the full #ONESAMURAI5 event replay on VOD:

Subscribe to The Inner Circle for USD9.99/month 👉 https://t.co/EAHzKQK213 pic.twitter.com/UtcaPIL2ud — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 18, 2026

Pacio’s preceding strawweight appearance had ended with a first-round submission of Mansur Malachiev. His official promotional record also separates that win from his earlier second-round TKO loss to Yuya Wakamatsu; the Tokyo defense should not be described as an uninterrupted winning streak across those appearances. Before those contests, Pacio had stopped Jarred Brooks in the second round of their trilogy meeting at ONE 171.

Yamakita arrived with recent first- and second-round submission victories over Koyuru Tanoue and Ryohei Kurosawa, respectively. Those wins followed decisions over Lito Adiwang and Yosuke Saruta, illustrating the mix of finishing ability and longer-fight experience behind his challenge. The former Pancrase strawweight champion had originally joined ONE with an unbeaten 7-0 professional record, according to his official biography.

Neither athlete required a catchweight agreement. The official release recorded Pacio at 124.6 pounds and Yamakita at 124.4, with passing hydration readings of 1.0087 and 1.0103. Their title contest therefore proceeded within the original strawweight limit, unlike two striking bouts on the card that required revised weight arrangements.

The full weigh-in report explains those adjustments. Pacio’s pre-fight five-round preparation and Yamakita’s submission plans provide the independently reported buildup to this championship meeting.