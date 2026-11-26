Joshua Pacio believes his latest title defense showed that he can solve problems during a fight, rather than needing a defeat and rematch to find the answer. He outlined that change in ONE Championship’s November 25 written interview.

The strawweight champion submitted Keito Yamakita at 4:17 of round four at ONE SAMURAI 5 in Tokyo on November 18. His official record lists the victory as a second consecutive strawweight defense, following his first-round submission of Mansur Malachiev.

Finding The Answer Before The Rematch

Pacio told ONE Championship:

“Now, I don’t need to lose and have a rematch to adjust. I learned to adjust in the fight itself.”

He credited training for surviving Yamakita’s early reverse triangle, acknowledged starting slowly and described studying potential challengers, including Jarred Brooks. He also wished the challenger well ahead of becoming a father.

The history behind that comparison includes two championship rematches. Pacio first took the belt from Yoshitaka Naito in September 2018. After losing it to Yosuke Saruta, he recovered it in their immediate return bout and made three successful defenses before Brooks beat him in December 2022.

ONE’s official biography separates the next two Brooks meetings: the March 2024 bout ended with Brooks disqualified for an illegal slam, while Pacio won their February 2025 trilogy fight by second-round TKO. Those were different routes back to the championship, not interchangeable victories. His current promotional ledger records 16 wins, including 11 finishes.

Brooks’ separate post-fight assessment concerned rebuilding his own challenge after a split-decision win over Tatsumitsu Wada. He congratulated Pacio backstage but acknowledged that another opportunity might require two or three more fights. Their exchange did not establish a fourth booking, and the champion’s latest remarks do not announce one.

A Different Champion At Flyweight

Pacio would accept another two-division opportunity if ONE offered it. His previous attempt ended against Yuya Wakamatsu, but the flyweight championship now belongs to Avazbek Kholmirzaev.

The Uzbek titleholder’s official record lists a knockout of Wakamatsu at 4:53 of round two at ONE SAMURAI 1. His preceding promotional results include a TKO of Jeremy Miado and a submission of Willie van Rooyen. ONE credits him with ten promotional wins and nine finishes; that is a separate ledger from Pacio’s strawweight accomplishments.

Yamakita, meanwhile, reached his title challenge after submissions of Jeremy Miado, Ryohei Kurosawa and Koyuru Tanoue and decisions over Yosuke Saruta and Lito Adiwang. The former Pancrase champion’s wrestling background explains the submission-focused preparation Pacio described before their fight. That five-win sequence ended in Tokyo; it should not be presented as his current unbeaten run.