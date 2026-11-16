Joshua Pacio Prepares For Five Rounds Against Keito Yamakita

Joshua Pacio is preparing to go five rounds against Keito Yamakita rather than banking on an early finish. In a new written interview published by ONE Championship on November 16, the strawweight champion described his plan for their November 18 title fight in Tokyo.

Pacio said he was healthy after returning to camp following three weeks off after the Mansur Malachiev win. He respects Yamakita’s hunger and has prepared for his bulldog choke, guillotine and armbar. A self-described slow starter, he wants to read the challenger’s rhythm and vary his counters against pressure and long-range takedown entries.

He told ONE Championship:

I don’t feel any pressure. I know my purpose and what I need to do.

His prediction is victory, with a knockout or submission considered a bonus. He declined to equate Yamakita with previous challengers, emphasizing that this is a different opponent.

The Championship Experience Behind His Approach

The champion’s official ledger puts his latest strawweight defense at 4:23 of the opening round against Malachiev. It followed a second-round TKO over Jarred Brooks at ONE 171: Qatar. That result settled their trilogy after an earlier title change by disqualification for an illegal slam. The sequence gives his recent grappling development a competitive setting, without establishing how this different matchup will unfold.

Pacio first won the championship from Yoshitaka Naito in September 2018. After losing to Yosuke Saruta, he recovered it in their immediate rematch and made three successful defenses before Brooks beat him in December 2022. His current athlete page records fifteen ONE victories and five defeats. The losses include his flyweight challenge against Yuya Wakamatsu, a separate championship pursuit from this return to defending at strawweight.

Yamakita Arrives On Five Straight Wins

Yamakita’s route includes consecutive submissions over Ryohei Kurosawa and Koyuru Tanoue. ONE records the former at 1:31 of round two and the latter at 4:37 of round one. Those finishes followed decisions against Yosuke Saruta and Lito Adiwang and a submission of Jeremy Miado. Together they form his five-fight winning streak, rather than five consecutive finishes. His sole ONE defeat came against Bokang Masunyane.

The former Pancrase strawweight champion joined ONE with an unbeaten seven-fight professional record. His official biography identifies freestyle wrestling as a foundation alongside developing Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. Those credentials explain the specific submission threats Pacio is preparing to face.

Their championship bout headlines ONE SAMURAI 5 at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota. The promotion’s current event listing gives Yamakita a 13-1 overall professional record, distinct from his 6-1 ONE tally. No result has been recorded for this scheduled contest. The card also includes the challenger’s first title opportunity in the same city where Pacio’s flyweight bid ended.