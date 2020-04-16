Josh Thomson: Bellator Champ Patricio Pitbull Can Beat Khabib Because ‘He’s Short’

Josh Thomson Says Patricio Pitbull Can Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov could very well end up retiring from MMA undefeated. However Josh Thomson says that there is one man who can beat him, and that is Patricio Pitbull.

Thomson is a retired Bellator fighter, who has also competed in the UFC, Pride, Strikeforce, and others. Since transitioning to Bellator, he has been undeniably loyal to the organization. It would appear that he feels that, in every way, they are the best organization operating.

This opinion was further demonstrated when Josh Thomson was speaking in a recent interview. Here he was asked about the dominant and undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although he admitted that Khabib has a good chance of retiring undefeated, he did offer someone who is currently fighting, that he thinks could give Khabib a run for his money.

“I really don’t see anyone in the 155lb division,” Thomson said. “The only one I’d bring up is Patricio Pitbull and that’s only because he’s so small. He’s short. Patricio has got the power and speed to get in. Khabib has a hard time with guys who are fast and we saw that with Michael Johnson. “Johnson is also longer,” He continues. “Patricio is not a big guy and he is physically strong. Khabib had a hard time getting shots on Al Iaquinta because he sat with a very low stance. ‘He has good wrestling and take down defence, Khabib had a hard time getting in at him because he was so short. Patricio is shorter than him, he’s physically strong. He’s got speed and power. When [Patricio] fought Benson Henderson and Michael Chandler, [we saw] he knows how to fight bigger guys. Speed will always play a factor. I would still lean towards Khabib a lot.”

Admittedly, Josh Thomson says he is fairly biased in supporting his company’s man. Nevertheless, he does feel that Khabib would be still be a favorite for this fight. Either way, the chances of that fight happening are basically non-existent, so the question of who would win will likely never be answered.