Since it was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov could come back for one more fight, fans have been wanting to know who his opponent would be. However Josh Thompson says that there is only one person that makes sense for him to fight.

After beating Justin Gaethje, Khabib shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from MMA. A few days later, Dana White revealed that he may have been overly emotional in the moment, and is considering coming back for one more fight, in order to achieve the 30-0 MMA record that his father wanted him to reach. Although that has not been confirmed as something that will happen, it has gotten fans buzzing to see who he could fight if he did decided to make one more walk to the Octagon.

Josh Thompson Thinks Khabib Will Only Return For GSP

There are only a handful of options for Khabib’s potential return to the Octagon, but the main one that people seem to be bringing up is former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre. As retired fighter Josh Thompson explained in a recent interview, this is really the only fight that makes sense. In fact, he thinks that the only way we see either man back in the UFC, is I’d they faced off against each other.

“The only fight that is available for Khabib, and who knows if this will happen, is the GSP fight,” he said. “If that fight was the happen, that would be the only fight that I would suggest for Khabib to come back for, because that is a legacy fight, that is a fight that the world would tune in to see, and there would be no other fighter for him to fight outside of that. “If he were to fight GSP, GSP at 170 would be a hard fight for him,” Thompson continued. “But I think if they were to do a catchweight for a GOAT-type title like they did for the BMF, at 165 knowing that neither person is going to fight for the title, it would bring a little bit more energy to people. They’re going to meet at 165 because that gets them closer to Khabib’s fight weight, with GSP only having to cut an extra 5lb so we won’t get a depleted GSP. We want to see the best GSP we can. “Him and Khabib at 165 makes a lot of sense,” he said. “(They can fight) for a GOAT belt or a Legacy Belt, or whatever they want to call it. That to me is the fight to make. I don’t see any other fight that would warrant him even bothering to come back. Either one of them, GSP or Khabib, there’s no other fight for them to come back for.”

Do you think Josh Thompson is right in the fact that the only way we see either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Georges St-Pierre again is it they fight each other?