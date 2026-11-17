Josh Hokit has expanded his case for another Ciryl Gane fight, publishing a four-part written statement Tuesday that challenges the judging and handling of his eye-poke complaint at UFC 334. His opening-round argument contains a discrepancy with the official cards.

This is a more detailed intervention than his initial Instagram request for an immediate rematch. That earlier post used a black image with a brief message and tagged Dana White, Mick Maynard, Hunter Campbell and the UFC, without setting out a scoring argument. This time, he explains why he believes his performance deserves another championship opportunity.

Hokit explains his objections

Addressing the UFC and Dana White, Hokit said an eye poke approximately 40 seconds into the contest impaired his vision. He complained that he received no help and argued that continuing, rather than withdrawing, should count in his favor. These are his allegations, not a new commission finding.

Part 2: They want to talk about stats? Let’s talk about the Unified Rules. Judges score on effective striking and impact, not patting someone with light, non damaging touches. Ciryl sprinted away from me for 3 straight rounds while I relentlessly stalked him down and landed the… — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 17, 2026

His assessment prioritizes damaging offense over strike volume. He claimed Gane retreated through three rounds, while his own pressure and heavier blows were more effective. He also cited the contrasting advice he said the two corners gave before the fifth. No new corner recording accompanies that written assertion.

Part 3: Round 1? Two judges say I didn't win this round? I slammed him hard to the canvas, dominated top position, and finished the frame raining heavy elbows from above. I dictated every inch of the Octagon, pushed an unrelenting pace, and forced him into survival mode. I also… — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 17, 2026

The challenger singled out his first-round slam, top control and elbows. He proposed a 10-8 or 9-9, criticized the referee, and claimed a draw would guarantee another meeting. He then questioned choosing Volkov or Alex instead, describing those options as rematches too.

Part 4: Look at the division…almost any fight you make with Ciryl right now is a recycled rematch anyway, whether it's Volkov or Alex. But our war was the best by a mile, and the fans deserve a definitive answer without a finger in my eye that had me seeing triple, 40 seconds… — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 17, 2026

What the judges actually recorded

There is an important problem with the premise of his opening-round complaint. Hokit wrote that two judges had not awarded him that round. The UFC’s published graphic shows the reverse: Sal D’Amato and Chris Lee scored Round 1 for Hokit, while Adrian Castro favored Gane. Those two officials gave the champion Round 2 instead. That distinction matters when assessing which parts of the verdict the challenger is actually disputing.

Every judge awarded Hokit the third round and Gane the fourth and fifth. Consequently, the challenger led 29-28 on all three cards after fifteen minutes, with each official reaching 38-38 after twenty. The final round then decided the identical 48-47 totals. All fifteen individual round scores were 10-9; none of the three cards contained a 10-8 or 9-9.

The promotion’s written account describes Hokit forcing a demanding pace early and finding his strongest offensive stretch in the third. Its assessment changes in the championship rounds: Gane’s body knees became more productive as the challenger’s output declined, and the champion delivered the more consequential offense in the fifth. That account differs from Hokit’s evaluation without changing the fact that he continued trying to attack late.

Gane therefore remains the heavyweight champion following the unanimous-decision result at Madison Square Garden on November 14. The bout went the complete scheduled five rounds, a total of twenty-five minutes. Tuesday’s posts are a public appeal to UFC matchmaking, not evidence of an overturned verdict, a filed commission decision, or an agreed second fight. Hokit named alternatives he opposes but supplied no date, location or acceptance from the champion for the bout he wants.