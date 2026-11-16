Josh Hokit Escalates Jon Jones Dispute With Allegation About A Teammate

Josh Hokit has brought a teammate into his public dispute with Jon Jones, posting a new allegation after the former UFC heavyweight champion questioned their past association. In a written X message late Sunday, Hokit claimed Jones had used drugs with someone they both knew and blamed him for that person’s subsequent difficulties.

The accusation is uncorroborated. Hokit did not attach documentation, identify a witness or provide dates for the alleged drug use. His post establishes what he is alleging, not that Jones caused another person harm.

Hokit’s new post concerns someone he describes as a teammate

The message was published at 11:24 p.m. UTC on November 15, several hours after Hokit’s earlier personal attack. He referred to the individual by the first name Simone, described him as a teammate and said he had trusted Jones.

He trusted you. Then he started hanging around you, getting involved with drugs with you.

Hokit also described a later encounter in downtown Albuquerque, saying he had found the man’s behavior distressing. That account is Hokit’s characterization; it does not establish a medical condition, what caused the behavior or the individual’s current circumstances. The statement ended with another abusive message directed at Jones.

The wrath of God is coming for you, pussy. Our teammate Simone was a good Christian kid who had his whole life ahead of him. There was nothing wrong with him. He trusted you. Then he started hanging around you, getting involved with drugs with you. Not too long ago, I saw him… https://t.co/IABe1iHvgB — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 15, 2026

The response followed Jones’s remarks about their association

The new allegation was attached to a Jones post already covered in MiddleEasy’s report on his latest replies. In that message, Jones portrayed Hokit as someone who had spent time around him, learned from the experience and then taken what he wanted. He also said Hokit could not defeat him.

That was not an allegation Jones made about the teammate. Nor should his earlier remarks be treated as a response to the claim Hokit had not yet posted. The sequence matters: the competitive and personal criticism came first, followed by Hokit’s new accusation.

Their exchange had begun earlier in the day with Jones discussing fighters who criticize him losing their next contests. Hokit answered with insults and allegations in a separate post at 6:26 p.m. UTC. The later statement adds a specific claim about another person rather than simply repeating those remarks.

The sporting backdrop was Hokit’s first professional defeat. Ciryl Gane retained the heavyweight championship in the UFC 334 main event at Madison Square Garden, with all three judges scoring the five-round contest 48-47. That result remains separate from the accusations exchanged afterward.

Hokit has also requested an immediate championship rematch in a different written statement. Nothing in this new post announces an agreed contest against Jones, a disciplinary finding or a formal complaint. Any such development would require its own verification rather than being inferred from a hostile social-media exchange.