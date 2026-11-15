Josh Hokit Responds To Jon Jones With Personal Attack After UFC 334

Josh Hokit directed a personal attack at Jon Jones on Sunday, responding to the former heavyweight champion’s written remarks after UFC 334. Hokit used his own X account to quote Jones’s earlier message about fighters who criticize him losing their next bouts, taking their public exchange beyond Jones’s overnight reaction to the New York main event.

The post appeared at 6:26 p.m. UTC on November 15. It contained a reference to hell and Satan, followed by insults about Jones’s private life and alleged conduct. Those were Hokit’s accusations and abusive characterizations, not independently established findings supplied by the message.

Hokit answers the message directly

His opening words were:

When you are looking up at me from hell. You’ll realize that Satan protects his best workers,

The remainder of the short statement included a homophobic insult and allegations concerning domestic abuse and drug use. Hokit provided no supporting material or explanation alongside those accusations. His post was a written quote-post rather than an interview clip; the Jones message being answered was attached to it, making the immediate target of his response explicit.

When you are looking up at me from hell. You’ll realize that Satan protects his best workers, you women beating, gay, drug addict piece of shit. https://t.co/qZrkj2GSK4 — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 15, 2026

Jones had published the underlying remarks at 6:06 a.m. UTC, more than twelve hours earlier. He described what he considered a recurring coincidence involving fighters who speak negatively about him, claiming that almost all subsequently lose. He did not identify Hokit by name in that particular message or document the pattern with a list of results.

MiddleEasy’s report on Jones’s written UFC 334 reactions covered that observation alongside his separate praise for Ciryl Gane’s wrestling. The later response from Hokit is a new exchange, not another announcement of the heavyweight title result.

The defeat behind the exchange

Gane retained the championship against Hokit at Madison Square Garden on November 14, winning a unanimous decision with three scores of 48-47. The contest lasted the full twenty-five minutes. Hokit pressed an aggressive pace, but Gane produced his strongest late work as the challenger’s output declined. The complete fight report details the action and official outcome.

In its original written recap, the UFC described Gane landing knees to the body in the fourth round and the more consequential blows in the fifth. Hokit continued trying to connect late, rather than stopping his efforts when tired. That account explains the sporting circumstances surrounding Jones’s remark without turning the subsequent insults into a claim about how the bout was scored.

Hokit has separately asked UFC officials for an immediate Gane rematch in a written Instagram post. His new message to Jones does not set out a different booking, an agreed opponent or terms for a contest.