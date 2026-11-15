Josh Hokit Requests Immediate Ciryl Gane Rematch After UFC 334

Josh Hokit has asked the UFC to send him straight back into a heavyweight title fight with Ciryl Gane, making his request publicly after their five-round main event at Madison Square Garden.

Hokit posted a plain black image carrying the words “Immediate rematch Please” on his verified Instagram account. The accompanying caption tagged Dana White, Mick Maynard, Hunter Campbell and the UFC, directing the appeal toward the people responsible for the promotion’s matchmaking.

The post appeared on Sunday morning UTC, following the November 14 contest in New York. It is a request from the defeated challenger, not an announcement that another championship meeting has been agreed or scheduled.

Hokit asks for another shot at Gane

There was no extended explanation attached to this particular post. Hokit chose a short written message rather than outlining proposed terms, a date or a location. His caption named UFC officials but did not include a response from them.

The original request is below:

Gane remains champion after winning their UFC 334 headliner by unanimous decision. All three judges returned 48-47 totals in his favor after the full 25 minutes. The result handed Hokit his first professional defeat and left him seeking another opportunity against the same opponent rather than identifying a different next matchup.

The promotion’s written account describes a challenger who immediately tried to deny Gane a comfortable distance. Hokit pressed forward from the opening round, accepting clean strikes in order to keep the exchanges busy, and continued driving the action through the second.

His best offensive spell came in the third. Gane then improved in the fourth, using knees to the body as the challenger’s output fell. In the fifth, the champion delivered the more effective offense, although Hokit continued attacking and landed late. The judges ultimately rewarded Gane’s work across the championship distance.

A request follows his first professional loss

Hokit’s official record now stands at 10-1. Before meeting Gane, his previous two appearances had produced a unanimous decision over Curtis Blaydes on April 11 and a second-round stoppage of Derrick Lewis on June 14. The Lewis finish came at 4:09 of the round, giving him another victory over an established heavyweight before his championship opportunity.

White’s subsequent assessment was notably warmer than his earlier view of Hokit’s public persona. In the UFC’s published post-fight account, he praised the challenger’s conditioning and durability, while making clear that his respect for the performance did not erase his objections to unnecessary personal attacks.

As covered separately in White’s reaction to Hokit’s performance, praise for the challenger was not accompanied by a new booking. Hokit has now made his own preference explicit, but the verified written request does not establish UFC approval, Gane’s agreement or when either heavyweight will compete again.