Josh Hokit says his eye had improved by the time he spoke to Ariel Helwani on November 23, but he believes an early foul affected what he could see during his heavyweight title fight with Ciryl Gane. He also stopped short of accusing the champion of deliberately putting fingers in opponents’ eyes.

The distinction matters because Helwani opened the subject by asking about Hokit’s earlier written update concerning lingering blurred vision. Hokit’s answer described a change since that message, not confirmation that the same symptoms were continuing unchanged.

“It’s better now.”

He compared the situation to Michael Bisping competing with impaired sight.

Hokit delivered that update before revisiting the difficult opening moments of his UFC 334 loss to Gane. The November 14 championship contest at Madison Square Garden ended with all three judges scoring it 48-47 for Gane. Monday’s interview offered Hokit’s account of the eye incident and his decision to continue, rather than a new medical diagnosis or an amended result.

Hokit Describes Impaired Vision During The Gane Fight

According to Hokit, the trouble began within roughly the opening half-minute. He described seeing multiple images of Gane and struggling to track punches after contact with his eye. Those were his recollections of his vision inside the cage; he did not provide examination records establishing a diagnosis or longer-term prognosis.

Hokit said he wiped at his eye and realized the action was not being stopped. He described responding by moving into the fight rather than retreating, reasoning that backing away while unable to see clearly would allow Gane to take over. In his account, the reaction was immediate and instinctive, with the referee’s decision to let the exchanges continue leaving him to adjust while punches were still coming.

He remained frustrated that Marc Goddard did not give him the benefit of the doubt. Hokit argued that Gane’s previous eye-poke controversies should have mattered to how officials assessed the incident. He said he had resolved to compete even if both eyes were poked. That criticism was Hokit’s view of the officiating, not a newly announced finding by a referee or commission, and it did not change the official decision.

Asked directly whether he believed Gane was doing it intentionally, Hokit offered an important qualification.

“I don’t think he’s doing it on purpose.”

Instead, Hokit characterized Gane as reckless in those exchanges and suggested the reactions came from fear or defensive instinct. He was criticizing the manner in which the champion fought, while distinguishing that criticism from a claim of deliberate intent. His explanation of Gane’s mindset remains an opinion; the interview does not establish what Gane was thinking.

Aspinall Question Draws A Qualified Answer, Then A Provocation

Helwani also asked whether suffering an eye poke himself had changed Hokit’s perspective on Tom Aspinall. Hokit initially acknowledged a limit on what he could know: he could describe his own response, but could not judge the amount of pain Aspinall had experienced or the severity of somebody else’s injury.

Hokit said his own approach was to keep going rather than allow the incident to determine his night. He linked that choice to wanting to compete and avoid disrupting the event. That describes his individual decision under pressure; it is not evidence that another fighter with different symptoms could safely make the same choice.

His answer nevertheless included provocative speculation about Aspinall’s treatment. Hokit supplied no medical evidence for those suggestions in the conversation. They should not be mistaken for verified information about Aspinall’s health, the legitimacy of any procedure, or a doctor’s assessment of whether either fighter should have continued.

The defeat was Hokit’s first in professional MMA, taking his record to 10-1 after he entered the title opportunity unbeaten. It followed victories over Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis earlier in the year.

Hokit had already asked for another meeting with Gane after losing the championship fight. His interview adds detail about the foul and his response to it, but does not announce an overturned result, a disciplinary ruling, or a newly confirmed rematch.

Hokit Also Describes The Demands Of Fight Week

Later in the same discussion, Helwani asked about Hokit’s crowded media schedule before the title fight. Hokit described those obligations as tedious rather than overwhelming. His example was a workout scheduled for 2 a.m., which he considered poor planning, but he also acknowledged that dealing with promotional responsibilities was part of the job.