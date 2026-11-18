Josh Hokit has little interest in a proposed matchup with Gable Steveson after UFC 334. In a November 17 written reply on X, the heavyweight dismissed the idea by pointing to Steveson’s knockout loss and instead offered to face the man responsible for it.

Hokit’s post answered a fan account discussing a possible fight between the two American heavyweights. His response was a challenge, not an announcement that the UFC had offered him an opponent, agreed to a date or cleared him to compete again immediately.

DJ already knows the fight he wants to see next for Josh Hokit 👀 DJ: "You know what fight I want to see after this? I want to see Gable Stevenson versus Josh Hokit. That's the fight I want to see." "Gable Stevenson. I want to see that fight." 🎥 via Demetrious Johnson… pic.twitter.com/SV1pGoOoDi — The Combat Sport Poll Guy (@PollGuyUFC) November 16, 2026

“If the UFC wants to give me free money, I would beat the guy that beat him, this weekend if they wanted.”

He also described Steveson’s previous opponent as the worst fighter on the roster, an insult expressing his own assessment rather than a ranking. The dismissive response came with no acceptance from the other side and no indication of negotiations for either proposed pairing.

Shit, why would they have me fight the guy that lost to the worst fighter on the roster? They gave him the worst guy in the UFC and he got starched in 12 seconds. If the UFC wants to give me free money, I would beat the guy that beat him, this weekend if they wanted. lol https://t.co/UK8Je2JH7d — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 17, 2026

Steveson Already Has A Reported Toronto Assignment

The defeat Hokit referenced came against Sean Sharaf at UFC 331 in September. Sharaf knocked Steveson out in 12 seconds in Los Angeles on September 19, ending his unbeaten professional record. That setback followed a very different promotional debut, when Steveson stopped Elisha Ellison in the first round at UFC 329 in July, with that stoppage recorded at 2:31 of the opening round.

A separate November 13 report placed Steveson opposite Terrance Chatman at UFC 336 in Toronto on January 30, 2027. Connected MMA first reported the pairing, and Adam Martin subsequently said his own sources confirmed it was in the works. That reporting did not establish a public UFC confirmation.

Chatman is also seeking his first UFC victory after Anthony Wint submitted him in their Sacramento debuts in August. The reported Steveson–Chatman booking concerns a return assignment for both men, not a scheduled meeting with Hokit.

Hokit Is Coming Off A Five-Round Title Fight

Hokit’s own most recent appearance was the heavyweight championship main event against Ciryl Gane at Madison Square Garden on November 14. Gane retained the title by unanimous decision, with all three judges returning 48-47 scorecards after the full 25 minutes.

The UFC’s written recap described Hokit pushing the pace early and continuing to pressure the champion as the exchanges intensified. It credited Gane with more effective late offense as the challenger’s output declined. The champion’s knees to the body helped him in the fourth round, before he landed the more significant blows in the fifth. That account places the new online challenge after a demanding distance fight, rather than after a quick finish or an unused booking.