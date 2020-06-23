Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos put on an excellent display of high level MMA violence over the weekend, at UFC on ESPN 11. Therefore it comes as no surprise that some serious injuries were suffered in the bout.

Heading into last weekend’s card, there may have been a high stakes heavyweight bout at the top of the bill. However the real attraction came in the co-main event between featherweights Emmett and Burgos, who were each looking to establish themselves as legit contenders in the stacked 145lb division. This bout would live up to all those expectations too, with both men giving everything they have, with Josh getting the nod in what would be crowned Fight of the Night.

Josh Emmett On The Shelf

As it happens, these types of hard fought battles often come with some pretty gnarly injuries. Unfortunately it seems that Josh Emmett was no exception to this on Saturday night. According to a post to Twitter, even in victory, Josh suffered a torn ACL, as well as a long list of other injuries sustained in the contest.

“Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT! 1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3”

This is obviously very heartbreaking for Emmett, who was excited for the boost this contest would give him. These types of injuries are sure to keep him sidelined for several months. Nevertheless, he can still expect a big fight upon his return, whenever that ends up being.

What did you think of Josh Emmett vs Shane Burgos?