Josh Emmett Takes Decision Win Over Dan Ige – UFC 269 Results (Highlights)

A featherweight tilt between Josh Emmett and Dan Ige served as the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 269 card. The two traded leather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

A right hand from Emmett dropped Ige early in the fight. Ige got back to his feet and took his opponent down. Ige went for the back but Emmett reversed the position and regained top control.

A hard right hand was there for Emmett followed by a knee on the clinch break. Ige appeared to shake the cobwebs. The horn sounded to end round one.

Round 2

Emmett landed a right hand right away. Ige returned fire and Emmett answered with a leg kick. A body punch connected for Ige. He went for a takedown but Emmett stuffed it.

Emmett was clipped with a left hook. Ige didn’t rush in, respecting his opponent’s power. He was finding a home for his jab. Ige landed a body kick. Emmett wasn’t finding an answer for the jab. Ige’s counter right hand found the mark. This was a far better round for Ige.

Round 3

Emmett went to the body and then connected upstairs. Ige’s jab continued to land. Emmett scored with a right hand and Ige went for a knee. Ige landed with a right and covered up, blocking Emmett’s strikes. Emmett was starting to land his own jabs.

Emmett stuffed a takedown. Ige then faked a takedown and went high for a kick but it was blocked. Ige seemed hesitant thanks to Emmett’s movement and punching power. Emmett ducked a head kick. An uppercut was there for Ige. This one went the distance.

Surprisingly, all three judges scored the fight for Emmett and one of them even gave Emmett all three rounds.

Official Result: Josh Emmett def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Check out video highlights below

The return of @JoshEmmettUFC is capped off with the UD victory 💪 pic.twitter.com/xqcbhhxHoC — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2021