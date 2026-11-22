A 17-year-old with one professional MMA appearance will meet a former UFC fighter on RIZIN’s year-end card. Jose Torres has been booked against Enzo Massami Iamazato at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31, putting the RIZIN Koshien winner opposite an opponent twice his age.

The flyweights are scheduled for three five-minute rounds at 57 kilograms in Vantelin Dome Nagoya. RIZIN announced the pairing on November 21 as its first Underdog Uprising matchup. It is a non-title fight, separate from the promotion’s championship contests and the special-rules opening bouts listed elsewhere on the same event.

A Youth Grappling Record, Not An Adult Black-Belt Championship

Iamazato’s recent achievements require an important distinction. His official biography credits him with winning the European, Pan, Brazilian national and world IBJJF tournaments in the juvenile purple-belt category during 2026. Those are age- and belt-specific accomplishments, not four adult black-belt titles. He subsequently added another Asian championship to that season.

The Carlos Toyota BJJ representative comes from Hamamatsu’s Japanese-Brazilian community. RIZIN describes a decade of jiu-jitsu training, alongside earlier karate and soccer experience. His progression included a blue-belt bronze medal at the 2025 world championships before the later juvenile purple-belt sweep. The promotion now lists him as a brown belt.

#SuperRIZIN6 🏯

🔥 NEW FIGHT ANNOUNCED! 🔥 ⚔️ UNDERDOG UPRISING MATCH 1 ⚔️

🥊 RIZIN MMA Rules | 5 Min × 3R | 57.0kg 🟥 Jose Torres 🇺🇸 / @ShortyTorresMMA

ーーー🆚ーーー

🟦 Enzo Massami Iamazato 🇧🇷 / @PITBULL_PANICO [ #SuperRIZIN6 | Watch on #RIZINtv | 12/30 Wed 8pm PT / 11pm ET… pic.twitter.com/3iQb1bNcXH — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) November 21, 2026

His MMA route began through RIZIN Koshien. After advancing through the opening tournament and semifinal stages, he faced Yuta Suda in the December 2025 final. The official record lists a first-round armbar at 3:15. That victory is his sole entry in RIZIN’s professional results table; the Torres contest is described as his second professional MMA fight.

In a November 21 written post, translated from Japanese, Iamazato promised to give his all in the ring and deliver his best fight. He asked for support, invited fans to make history together and said he would not back down.

Torres Returns After A Different Kind Of Fight

Torres thanked the teenager for taking the matchup, then warned that he planned to leave him with only the experience of participating. Those were the veteran’s written pre-fight remarks, not a claim about an outcome already decided.

Torres has already competed across the UFC, Titan FC and BRAVE before his Japanese run. His official profile records consecutive IMMAF world amateur championships in 2014 and 2015, followed by professional titles at flyweight and bantamweight in Titan. He later became BRAVE’s bantamweight champion by beating Nkosi Ndebele in August 2023.

He also won his UFC debut against Jarred Brooks in June 2018. His RIZIN debut produced a split-decision win over Makoto Shinryu at the end of 2024. Defeats to Hiromasa Ougikubo in the following July’s flyweight grand prix and Joji Goto on New Year’s Eve then interrupted that start. RIZIN’s biography says weight-cutting difficulties preceded the move to bantamweight for the Goto contest.

The American has not spent all of 2026 away from competition. RIZIN records an October appearance in Gamebred’s bare-knuckle MMA promotion, where he stopped Wagner Noronha in the second round. The new assignment brings him back to a gloved RIZIN contest and the lighter limit, rather than continuing that separate ruleset.

His opponent’s specialist background will be tested in an MMA scoring system that evaluates the contest as a whole. RIZIN’s published criteria prioritize damage, followed by aggression aimed at a finish and then control of the fight. Effective grappling and striking are weighted equally under that first criterion; submission credentials alone do not determine the verdict.