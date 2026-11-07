Jose Souza Knocks Out Jonny Parsons At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

Jose Souza delivered the first finish of UFC Vegas 124, knocking out Jonny Parsons with a right uppercut at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on November 7. The official result was a first-round knockout at 4:16, giving the Brazilian welterweight his second consecutive UFC victory.

Round 1: Souza punishes Parsons’ attempt to close range

Souza’s length shaped the opening round. The Brazilian kept Parsons at the end of his punches, with the returning American finding his success through low kicks. Parsons needed to cross that distance to bring his own hands into play, but the exchange that finally ended the contest went sharply against him.

Late in the round, Parsons stepped forward and Souza drove a right uppercut through the middle. Parsons dropped in the center of the cage. The referee moved in to stop the contest, and there was no second round or judges’ decision. The knockout completed the night’s opening bout before the first five-minute period expired.

The broadcast view captures how suddenly the finishing exchange changed the fight. Parsons is upright in front of Souza before dropping backward, while the Brazilian remains standing rather than following him into an extended ground exchange. Souza then turns away as the referee gets between the fighters. The immediate aftermath leaves the two men in very different positions: Souza walking around the cage and Parsons receiving attention on the canvas.

A second angle catches the finish from cageside

A separate UFC cageside video shows the exchange through the fence, rather than using the broadcast camera’s view. Souza is the taller fighter in dark shorts, with Parsons opposite him in white. The clip follows the knockdown and the referee’s intervention, then stays with Souza as he moves toward the fence and acknowledges people outside the cage.

At the previous day’s official weigh-in, Souza registered 171 pounds and Parsons 169.5. Both readings were within the non-title welterweight allowance, so Saturday’s scheduled matchup proceeded without a weight-miss adjustment.

Those are views of the same completed fight, not footage from Souza’s previous UFC appearance. The result itself is the significant change: Souza now has a finish to accompany the decision victory with which he began his UFC run.

The contrast with both men’s previous UFC appearances

Souza’s earlier win came against Ding Meng at UFC Macau on May 30. The official scorecards recorded a split decision, with totals of 30-27 and 29-28 for Souza and 29-28 for Meng. That divided verdict at Galaxy Arena required three completed rounds and the judges’ assessments. Saturday’s uppercut removed that uncertainty, ending his next appearance inside the opening round instead.

Parsons had made a very different first impression in his own UFC debut. In London on July 22, 2023, he stopped Danny Roberts with strikes at 4:57 of Round 2. A more technical first round gave way to freer exchanges in the second, with Parsons repeatedly hurting Roberts and finishing him in the closing seconds of that period.

That earlier performance had taken Parsons to 9-3 and extended his winning streak to six. His previously reported injury recovery made the November return a meaningful step, but Souza prevented him from repeating his debut success. For more on the event’s setup, see the UFC Vegas 124 weigh-in coverage and the heavyweight main-event announcement.