Jose Johnson KO’s Rafael Costa With A Vicious Elbow (Highlights)

Jose Johnson Turned The Lights Out On Rafael Costa Via Devastating Elbow

LFA 78 took place Friday at Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas, and it brought one of the most devastating elbow knockouts ever seen.

In the co-main event of the evening, Jose Johnson (11-5) squared off against Rafael Costa (11-3). Johnson was trying to defend a single leg takedown, then surprised his foe with Travis Browne elbow and turned the lights out!

There was an initial concern that the elbow was illegal but the referee Jay Staffin waved off the contest as soon as Rafael went down. Superb victory by “No Way” Johnson!

It was one of the most spectacular elbows ever seen. What are your thoughts on this – illegal elbow or clean victory?