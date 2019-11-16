Jose Johnson KO’s Rafael Costa With A Vicious Elbow (Highlights)

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Elbow 2
Photo: @MMAjunkie Twitter

Jose Johnson Turned The Lights Out On Rafael Costa Via Devastating Elbow

LFA 78 took place Friday at Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas, and it brought one of the most devastating elbow knockouts ever seen.

In the co-main event of the evening, Jose Johnson (11-5) squared off against Rafael Costa (11-3). Johnson was trying to defend a single leg takedown, then surprised his foe with Travis Browne elbow and turned the lights out!

There was an initial concern that the elbow was illegal but the referee Jay Staffin waved off the contest as soon as Rafael went down. Superb victory by “No Way” Johnson!

It was one of the most spectacular elbows ever seen. What are your thoughts on this – illegal elbow or clean victory?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here