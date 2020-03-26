Jose Aldo ‘Only Needs A Week Of Training To Beat Henry Cejudo’ Despite Quarantine

Jose Aldo Still Training For Henry Cejudo, Even In Quarantine

Jose Aldo is still training for his UFC 250 fight with Henry Cejudo, despite the current health situation going on in the world. Despite these difficulties, he is still extremely confident in his chances.

Currently, Aldo is preparing for his bantamweight title shot, at UFC 250. Although the future of that card is still in jeopardy, he is still proceeding like the bout is going to take place. However that requires him to find alternative ways to train. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained the precautions he has taken with his training.

“I’ll separate a group of athletes, no more than five fighters that have been in quarantine as well, and I know they don’t have it, so they can train with me,” Aldo said. “I’ve proven I don’t have it (by staying at home for two weeks). If they don’t have it either, we can train and have contact. I’ll train exclusively with that group. “We’re all isolated. We’re in quarantine, so, when it’s over, we’ll take all the precaution needed and be able to train jiu-jitsu and spar. We’ll be able to do out normal training. The gym is closed, so we’ll open it just for us and train without risking getting contaminated or contaminating others.” View this post on Instagram Se você trabalhar duro, seguir determinado, e estiver disposto, você irá concretizar o seu objetivo final! Uma nova semana começando, seguindo focado nos objetivos! #josealdojunioroficial A post shared by José Aldo Junior (@josealdojunioroficial) on Mar 9, 2020 at 6:13am PDT

Aldo is not too concerned with the training though. In fact, he says his main worry is with hitting that 135lb mark.

” I only need a week of training to beat Cejudo,” Aldo said. “I’m more worried about making weight than fighting him. I can be off camp, on vacation, but if you put me in the Octagon with him, I beat him with an eye closed. So, for me, it’s not about sparring, if I only have a month or a week to train, I beat him even if I’m not training. The only problem is the weight, so that’s why I’m eating well. I’m cool about the fight though, don’t worry about it.”

Do you think Jose Aldo will be fighting Henry Cejudo at UFC 250, on May 9th?