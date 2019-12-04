Jose Aldo Has Been Eating ‘Two Pounds Of Salad A Day’ To Make 135lb

Jose Aldo Discusses Tough Diet To Make Bantamweight

Jose Aldo is dropping down in weight for the first time in his UFC career at UFC 245. Ahead of that bout, he opens up about the diet he has been employing to make that cut.

Aldo is the longest reigning champion in UFC Featherweight history. Since losing his belt the second time, Aldo went 2-2 at 145. Furthermore, his most recent bout was a loss to Alexander Volkanovski.

After that defeat, Jose Aldo made the decision to try to drop weight, and fight Marlon Moraes at bantamweight. This was something that was a bit concerning to some, considering he had some troubles making the featherweight limit in the past.

Nevertheless, Aldo has looked shredded on his way down in weight. Furthermore, he doubled down on the idea that everything is going well, when speaking to media recently. Speaking to the press, he revealed that he weighs 152.1lb, about a week and a half away from the bout. He explained how his diet has been going.

“I’ve been on a diet for two months and we have changed a lot already, but it hasn’t been that different. We’re doing another diet this week, but it’s just fine for me. I’m eating on the right time, eating healthy food only, and that’s keeping me really strong.”

Aldo was then asked about not being able to continue his fight week tradition, of eating steak before the weight cut.

“Yeah, I’ve always done that, but this time I can’t. Only if it were a vegan steak house, salads only. I’m eating that a lot now, almost two pounds of salad a day. But I’ll be able to do that the Saturday after the fight.”

Jose Aldo will be fighting Marlon Moraes at UFC 245, on December 14th. Hopefully eating all this salad will help him make weight.