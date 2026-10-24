Jorge Masvidal Wants Bigger UFC Revenue Share, Credits Support For Rising Fighters

Speaking with Mystic Zach on Double Coverage on October 23, Jorge Masvidal separated guaranteed pay from revenue participation:

“I don’t need more of a upfront money. I just need a bigger percentage of the money that I bring in.”

The host had asked about stars seeking boxing paydays. He described boxing headliners splitting roughly 60 percent, depending on contracts and negotiating position, while crediting UFC pay improvements for rising and middle-tier athletes. His regional-to-UFC purse figures were illustrations, not a universal pay scale. The 60 percent comparison concerned both headliners combined, not an automatic entitlement for one boxer or a uniform rule across the sport.

Masvidal claimed 1.3 million buys for his short-notice Usman fight and imagined a $20–25 million boxing payday. Neither is an audited earnings statement. He said UFC gave him a good deal and acknowledged that Paramount changes the calculation.

The Usman negotiations already centered on pay-per-view

The dispute predates this interview. In his July 2020 conversation with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal announced a new multi-fight UFC agreement after earlier talks over the Usman matchup collapsed. He described the revised terms as close to his demands, rather than saying the promotion had accepted everything he requested.

His original objection covered both guaranteed compensation and the pay-per-view component. He was willing to distinguish those two issues: accepting a limit on guaranteed money did not mean accepting the proposed share tied to purchases. That contemporaneous account helps explain why a satisfactory individual deal and criticism of the wider model can coexist.

Burns’ illness created the late opening, and the sides reached agreement six days before the bout. That is the documented scheduling timeline, distinct from the rounded five-day recollection in the new discussion. At the time, Masvidal said he had remained active at American Top Team without preparing in a full fight camp. He flew to Las Vegas, passed a coronavirus test and prepared to travel to Abu Dhabi under pandemic restrictions. He also intended to keep advocating for fighter compensation despite the improvement in his own contractual position.

Paramount changed how U.S. viewers pay for UFC

The distribution change is concrete. The agreement announced by Paramount and TKO on August 11, 2025 established seven years of U.S. UFC rights beginning in 2026, with an average annual value of $1.1 billion. Payments are weighted toward the later years, so the average should not be read as an identical cash payment every year.

The announced package covers 13 numbered events and 30 Fight Nights annually on Paramount+, with selected numbered cards also shown on CBS. In the United States, those premium events moved away from a separate pay-per-view charge and into the streaming subscription without an additional event purchase.

Those terms describe distribution rights, not a publicly disclosed formula dividing the money between a headliner, an opponent and the rest of a card. They therefore cannot establish what percentage Masvidal would receive under an individual contract. The announcement also limited this exclusive agreement to the U.S.; it said Paramount intended to explore other territories as rights became available. Applying the American subscription change automatically to every international market would overstate its scope. The announcement did not specify what would replace individual pay-per-view bonus clauses.

What UFC’s financial report does and does not show

TKO’s second-quarter 2026 results offer business context. UFC generated $535.7 million in quarterly revenue, up from $415.9 million a year earlier. Media rights, production and content accounted for $325.2 million, compared with $260.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The company attributed much of that category’s increase to higher rights fees under Paramount’s January 2026 launch.

First-half UFC revenue totaled $936.9 million, including $600.5 million from that media category.

Partnerships and marketing contributed $144.8 million, while live events and hospitality supplied $47.8 million. Total promotional revenue is therefore not the same measure as purchases associated with one fighter or one pay-per-view card.

UFC’s adjusted EBITDA was $280.4 million, with a 52 percent margin. TKO reported higher athlete, production and other event costs, largely associated with the White House card, while also noting one fewer numbered event. That aggregate cost description does not identify an individual athlete’s purse or reveal a company-wide fighter revenue percentage.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes expenses included in standard net income. It is neither a disclosed fighter-pay pool nor an amount that can simply be assigned to an individual star.