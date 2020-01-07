Jorge Masvidal To Attend UFC 246 To ‘Study McGregor’

Jorge Masvidal Attending UFC 246 To See Conor McGregor

Jorge Masvidal has been recently discussed as a potential opponent for Conor McGregor. Now, he says that he will attend UFC 246, to check The Notorious one out.

Masvidal is at the highest point of his UFC career, after winning the BMF title. He had the viral moment of 2019, with his flying knee knockout over Ben Askren before that. As a result, his stock has never been higher.

That is the main reason that Conor McGregor has been calling for a fight with Masvidal. Gamebred has been expressing some interest in that bout for a while. However, McGregor recently explained that the reason his upcoming bout with Donald Cerrone is at welterweight, is so he can square off against the BMF.

Jorge Masvidal heard this callout from McGregor, and returned the sentiment, Moreover, as he explained to Ariel Helwani, he will actually be in attendance at UFC 246, on January 18th. It is a fight that he wants, so Jorge is going to be there to scope out his potential competition.

“Yeah, I think I’m there,” Masvidal said. “i’m hearing things of,There’s a 93 percent chance that I’m there. “Why not? If he’s a future opponent, why not study him in the live format?”

It is unclear how much of an appetite there is for a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor. On the other hand, they are both pretty big stars in the sport, so there will likely be a buzz for it. Either way, McGregor has to get past Donald Cerrone first.