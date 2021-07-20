Jorge Masvidal, Yoel Romero, and Hector Lombard Voice Support For Protests Against Cuban Dictator

Currently the nation of Cuba is undergoing civil unrest in the midst of anti-government protesting. This movement has gotten support from a handful of current and former UFC fighters, in the form of Jorge Masvidal, Yoel Romero, and Hector Lombard.

Thousands of people have flooded the streets of Cuba, calling for an end to the country’s dictatorship. This massive gathering of people has been demanding freedom for more than a week now, which has gotten support from people all around the world.

Even in the United States, former citizens of Cuba, as well as Americans of Cuban descent, and those who just generally feel for their struggle, have all been chiming in to voice their support. Among these is current UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal, as well as former UFC fighters Yoel Romero, and Hector Lombard.

Jorge Masvidal Voices Support

The BMF himself, Jorge Masvidal is a first generation American born to a Cuban father. This part of his history is something that he holds very near and dear to his heart.

Posting to his Twitter, he shared a video showing support for the Cubans who are fighting for their freedom. Here he called for everyone to use their voice to speak up against oppression and dictatorships.

“(I just want to) use my platform to do what I feel is correct, and do what I feel like everybody should be doing, is fighting against oppression, dictatorships, communism, and anything of that nature,” Masvidal said. “They’ve been out of medicine, they’ve been out of resources, because of the corrupt government, the extreme corruption over there, where only a few at the top eat, and everyone else has to suffer. Those things have to come to an end.”

He followed this up with another post, this time to his Instagram. Here he shared the catchphrase of the revolution, “Cuba Libre.”

Yoel Romero and Hector Lombard Chime In Too

Former UFC fighters Yoel Romero and Hector Lombard are both natives of Cuba, and represented their country in the Olympics. However much like Jorge Masvidal, they are also displeased with the way the country is showing no regard for its people’s health and wellness.

Posting a video to his Instagram, Romero spoke in Cuban, showing support to his fellow country men. He also called for other Cubans to show support too, whether still in the country or not.

This is something that Hector Lombard followed suit with. He posted his own video to social media, also calling for his fellow Cubans to support each other during this time of civil unrest.

This is an amazing show support from Jorge Masvidal, Yoel Romero, and Hector Lombard. It’s clear that this is a cause that means a lot to them, and they are looking to help their country break away from dictatorship.