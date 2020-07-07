Jorge Masvidal has a big test ahead of him, at this weekend’s UFC 252 event. If he is successful in his ventures to capture UFC gold here, he knows exactly who he wants to face next.

The MMA world was shaken up big time at the revelation that Masvidal would be facing Usman for the welterweight title on a week’s notice. The champ’s original opponent tested positive for COVID-19, and was forced out of the bout. As a result the UFC was forced to reconsider scheduling the BMF champ for the undisputed title shot.

Jorge Masvidal Knows Who He Would Defend His Title Against

Obviously Jorge Masvidal has a huge task ahead of him with his bout against Kamaru Usman. However he is already thinking ahead to who he would like to defend his title against, if he captures it from the Nigerian Nightmare. Speaking with Ariel Helwani recently, he revealed that he is not only interested in a rematch with Nate Diaz, but he also surprisingly hopes to avenge his 2017 loss to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

“There’s two guys that are on my radar heavy and Nate is definitely one of them,” Masvidal said. “Because no matter what, it was a good fight, me or the world didn’t get the results that we wanted. I know Nate obviously wants to run it back. I’m telling you, speaking from the heart, I want to run it back. When I get this title, would nothing be better than to give him the opportunity he gave me to fight for his BMF belt. Come on, come fight for this belt now.” “Another dude that we’re going to definitely be scrapping at some point is Thompson,” Masvidal continued. “Not cause of nothing personal, I’ve got nothing but love and respect for this individual, but I would just love to run it back. I thinkI can definitely do better than that night when ee first met. I think that I match up well, man, so that’s definitely something that will be happening. Promises made, promises kept.”

Stephen Thompson was the last person that Jorge Masvidal lost to, before his explosion in popularity. It would be interesting to see how different the fight would be a second time around. Of course “Gamebred” has to focus on his Fight Island bout with Kamaru Usman first.