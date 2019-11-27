Jorge Masvidal Says UFC 245 Main Event Will Be Fight Where ‘Hugging Is Strictly Enforced’

Jorge Masvidal Blasts Title Fight Between Kamaru Usman And Colby Covington

UFC 245 is going to be headlined by a title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. However, Jorge Masvidal is not very excited about that fight.

Masvidal is quite familiar with both Colby Covington, and welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. He and Covington were once good friends, even if that has since changed. On the other hand, “Gamebred” has had several back and forths with Usman.

As a result, one would think that Masvidal would be watching this UFC 245 bout closely. However, as he explained on Twitter, he may be watching but he is not excited. He recognizes that this fight has a massive potential to be underwhelming, considering the two men’s style. Therefore he called this out, in typical Street Jesus fashion.

I would like to know the rules of engagement for the ufc event coming up brought to us by the same boys who gave us “ Hugback Mountain “ and https://t.co/qnpZZpLdEH. We know hugging is strictly enforced and mandated but what about punching, knees, and elbows? #askingforafriend — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 24, 2019

“I would like to know the rules of engagement for the ufc event coming up brought to us by the same boys who gave us “ Hugback Mountain “ and Grinder.com. We know hugging is strictly enforced and mandated but what about punching, knees, and elbows? #askingforafriend“

This is a funny burn by Masvidal, who is fresh off something of a title win of his own. He defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244, for the one-off BMF title. However this BMF title sort of stands against fighters with styles similar to Usman and Covington. Instead, it lends itself more to a style of high-aggression, and largely stand-up fighting. So it comes as no surprise that Jorge is not a fan of the UFC 245 main event.

Regardless of the way Usman vs Covington plays out, Jorge Masvidal is not far from the winner of that fight. Perhaps he could have different “rules of engagement” in his efforts.