Jorge Masvidal Wants To ‘Resurrect Then Retire’ Georges St. Pierre

Jorge Masvidal Calls For A Fight With Georges St. Pierre

Jorge Masvidal has been very clear about what type of fights he wants at this point in his career. Now he is calling for a fight with Georges St. Pierre.

Manual has not been secretive when it comes to the direction he wants the latter stages of his UFC career to go. Sure, he would be willing to fight for the title, but that’s not what his main goal is. All he is interested in, is having the biggest fights he can, and earning the biggest checks possible.

This mentality is part of what led Masvidal to fight in the biggest event of 2019, and become the BMF champ. On top of that, this is what has led to call for a fight with welterweight legend Georges St. Pierre. Speaking with Submission Radio, Gamebred explains why he wants that fight, and how hard it would be.

This is what he said:

“Well, they’ve said this about me,” Masvidal said. “That I resurrect fighters and then I retire them AGAIN. SO, I wouldn’t mind if GSP jumped on that campaign. In all honesty, as a competitor, I want to f—ing break his face. I want to go at it with everything I’ve got. But I respect the time what he’s done. Then he took, I don’t know how many years off, came back, beat Bisping for the legitimate middleweight title.” “Dude’s a stud,” Masvidal continued. “He’s a f—ing animal, bro. I would put everything into my being, into my soul, to end this individual, because he’s that good. He’s the type of fighter, this s**t would require a nice training camp, isolation away from the world and just focus on the task. day in and day out, cause he’s a hell of a competitor, and I’m not taking a back seat to nobody in this division. So, I would love it, that would be a hell of a fight.”

Considering the fact that GSP has said he will only come out of retirement to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, it seems unlikely that a fight with Jorge Masvidal will happen. Nevertheless, it would be an exciting fight if it did come together.