Jorge Masvidal Suggests Fight With Colby Covington Taking Place At American Airlines Arena

Fans have bene begging to see Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington throw down. Now it seems that they could be getting what they wish for, in the sunshine state of Florida very soon.

Masvidal and Covington were once good friends and training partners. However recent years have seen them start to beef with each other, eventually turning into a full fledged rivalry.

Now whether or not this beef is real is still up in the air. Nevertheless fans have been clamoring for the fight to take place, and Dana White and the UFC seem onboard with making it happen.

Jorge Masvidal Hints At Florida Showdown

Now it seems that we are closer than ever to seeing Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington square off. Despite Colby saying that Jorge is ducking the stylistic matchup, this does not appear to be the case.

Taking to his Twitter, Jorge praised the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, for getting Florida up and running during the pandemic. He then hinted at the idea of fighting someone at the American Airlines Arena in the state.

“The great state of Florida is open for business thanks to @GovRonDeSantis so let’s give the people what they want @AAarena”

While Masvidal did not come out and say he was looking to fight Covington, his manager Ibrahim Kawa said that was the case. Following up Jorge’s tweet, Kawa confirmed that it was Colby that Jorge was looking to face.

“According to sources he wants Colby”

Now there are still a lot of obstacles before Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington throw down. Not to mention the fact that the UFC has been largely going to Vegas and Fight Island recently, so a Florida event may be out of the question.

How do you see this fight going down, if it ever officially comes together?