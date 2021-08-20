Jorge Masvidal Says ‘Small, Fragile’ Conor McGregor Won’t Fight Him: ‘I’m Full Man Size’

It is hard to deny the fact that Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are the two biggest stars in the UFC. However Gamebred does not think that the Irishman would ever be interested in actually fighting him.

Masvidal and McGregor have expressed interest in fighting each other in the past, which makes sense given that Jorge is a former lightweight, and Conor has fought at welterweight in the past. Not to mention that due to their star power, this would be one of the biggest fights in promotional history.

However Jorge does not think that the Notorious one would actually sign a contract to fight him. Speaking in a recent interview, the BMF champ expressed his doubts in a fight with Conor ever happening.

“I’m full man size. He’s like a very small, fragile dude,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie. “He don’t want that. You can’t pay that man enough money, so that one’s OK. (I) don’t need it.”

Who Is Next For Jorge Masvidal?

While he does not think it will be Conor McGregor, there is still a question as to who Jorge Masvidal will be fighting next. He has not fought since his knockout loss to champ Kamaru Usman, but despite being 0-2 against the champ, his plan is still to get another title shot.

He explained that he will be sitting down with the UFC in the coming weeks, to discuss the plans for his next fight. To him, he just wants whatever opponent gets him to the title shot in the quickest way possible.

“The guy that gets me the closest and the fastest to the title bout (is what I want next),” Masvidal said. “That’s what I’m going to find out in two weeks. Whoever the UFC’s like, ‘Man, this guy gets you quicker than anybody else and blah, blah, blah,’ that’s it. That’s what I have to take.”

Fans have expressed interest in seeing Jorge Masvidal fight Leon Edwards, ever since their backstage scrap that birthed the infamous “three piece and a soda” moment. With Leon sitting at number 3 in the rankings, it will be interesting to see if that is the fight that the UFC goes with.