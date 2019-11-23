Jorge Masvidal Challenges McGregor To Meet Him In The Cage: “I’m The Only 1”

Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Conor McGregor: “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is”

The potential super-fight between BMF belt owner Jorge Masvidal and the former two-division king and the richest UFC star Conor McGregor would definitively be a massive scrap.

Jorge wants to make the Irishman accept the clash. ESPN’s post of the greatest potential battles for McGregor and Masvidal in 2020 caught Conor McGregor’s attention, as he said he’d meet anyone from the list in the Octagon.

Which McGregor or Masvidal megafight is on your wishlist for 2020? (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/LW2TbbDjaj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 22, 2019

“I’ll go at anyone on that list.”

But here’s the problem – Conor hasn’t taken part in the fight since UFC 229, where he was choked out by Khabib.

So “Gamebred” is trying hard to make UFC cash cow and golden goose to accept the fight.

Put your money where your mouth is I’m the only 1 #1of1 #theresurrection https://t.co/G1bMXhUO4a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 23, 2019

McGregor is expected to return against Donald Cerrone in January 2020. Masvidal vs Conor? The UFC boss Dana White once said he’d never let that bout happen because Jorge is too big but you never know.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal calling out Conor McGregor? This bout could break many PPV records!