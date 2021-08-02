Jorge Masvidal Gets Blown Away By Bruce Buffer Variant’s Incredible Announcing Skills

Bruce Buffer may be the veteran voice of the Octagon for now, but he will eventually have to retire When that sad day comes, there is a man who can replace him, and he showed his skills to Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal was signing autographed bottles of his mezcal, El Recuerdo, at Lee’s Discount Liquor in Las Vegas, Nevada when he was approached by a man who’s name appears to be Matt Parrino. However his handle on TikTok is simply FunnyGuy702.

This fan gave Jorge more than he bargained for, when after getting the autograph, he decided to show off his announcer skills with a full fledged introduction for the BMF champ, in the stylings of Bruce Buffer. This was so good in fact, that it got an applause from “Gamebred” himself.

After bruce buffer retires get this man a job in the ufc pic.twitter.com/2fynRQnb6f — 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 (@danascumsack) August 1, 2021

Jorge Masivdal Has A New Announcer?

This was undoubtedly an incredible impression of Bruce Buffer’s legendary and iconic introductions. In fact, it was so impressive that Jorge Masvidal may have hired him over it.

After the video started going viral on Twitter, the BMF champ himself caught wind of the video, and reposted it. Here he says that this man is going to be the new announcer for his bare knuckle boxing promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championship.

“This the next announcer for @GamebredFC” Masvidal wrote.

Time will tell if this is a real offer from Jorge Masvidal, or if this is even something that FunnyMan702 is even interested in doing. However this seems to be something he is genuinely good at, so if the offer is real, it is hard to imagine he would turn it down.

There are not many people in this world who can encapsulate what makes Bruce Buffer so iconic. That being said, this man comes pretty close, and it seems that half of the internet seems to want to see him take the veteran voice of the Octagon’s place, when his career is finally over.