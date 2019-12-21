Jorge Masvidal Says He’s Top Candidate To Box Mayweather

BMF Belt Owner Jorge Masvidal Claims He’s The First In Line To Fight Floyd Mayweather In Zuffa Boxing

The year 2019 was great for Jorge Masvidal. He flattened Darren Till in the capital of England, scored the fastest KO in the history of UFC versus Ben Askren and earned BMF belt after a doctor stoppage against very tough TUF 5 lightweight tournament champ Nate Diaz.

But it seems he has even greater plans for 2020. One of the possibilities is a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. The famous boxer recently said that he could end his retirement. Manny Pacquiao is the first option for “Money”, but the next opponent could be a UFC fighter.

Jorge has already said earlier that he was willing to go down to 154 and meet Mayweather. “Gamebred” was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated. The BMF belt owner has heard that Floyd Mayweather comes to Zuffa Boxing, willing to meet a UFC fighter. Masvidal believes he is the most serious candidate for this potential fight.

“Mayweather is coming over to Zuffa Boxing (owned by the UFC). [The promotion is] going to be looking for [a mixed martial artist] to fight him (boxing match) and it appears as if I’m the top candidate. That’s the fight we’re all looking to close.”

Would you like to watch the boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and Floyd Mayweather?