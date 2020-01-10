Jorge Masvidal Doesn’t Believe Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Him

Jorge Masvidal says Conor McGregor doesn’t want to fight him.

The baddest motherf*ucker on the planet Jorge Masvidal isn’t convinced Conor McGregor wants to fight him. Speaking to Submission Radio ‘Gamebred’ revealed his desire to chase money fights after almost two decades in the sport.

“Obviously I need money. I’ve been doing this going on 17 years, I need the biggest pay cheques possible. I need to secure my future and I can’t just leave a pigeon in the sky. So, if there’s money to get, obviously I need to secure that money. I’ve been in this sport a long time and its hard to get where am at. The next phase Im going to I need to make sure I go hard, and I beat the right guys I have to beat. It really doesn’t matter who it is because I’m going to baptise them.”

However, he is far from convinced that he’ll get the ‘red panty night’ against McGregor. ‘Street Jesus’ believes the Irishman isn’t really interested in fighting him, speaking about the former two-weight champion he said.

“I don’t know if Conor wins, he’ll fight me. From watching interviews and hearing things I don’t think so man. I think he’ll go a different path. Maybe I’m just looking into the future here, but I don’t think so man. Apart of me feels like buddy doesn’t want to scrap, so cool, ok, next. You don’t want to answer this call onto the next.”

The inaugural BMF title holder will attend UFC 246 to witness McGregor return to action. He’ll face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event on Jan 18.

