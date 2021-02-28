Jorge Masvidal: “I’ve Got Some Guys To Beat Up, August, September, Somebody’s Getting Baptized”

Having not fought since losing a title challenge to Kamaru Usman in July, Jorge Masvidal is keen to get back into the octagon.

A Future In Boxing?

Masvidal recently spoke with iFl TV, where he revealed his plans for 2021. With iFL TV being primarily a boxing promotion, ‘Gamebred’ was asked if he had any future plans to enter the ring. He had the following to say on whether he might transition away from MMA one day:

“That’s definitely a dream. My first love is boxing, I still love it to this day. Imagine if a champion from MMA could come over and fight a champion from boxing, for me it’s more than a dream. It’s like a fulfillment. I first fell in love with boxing before the UFC. I saw boxing before I ever saw the UFC, so it would just be full circle-type amazingness” (transcribed by MMA Fighting).

UFC Return

However, whilst Masivdal has future aspirations to grace the boxing ring, he is still very much a mixed martial artist first and foremost. Kamaru Usman recently called out Masvidal, following his title defence against Gilbert Burns. This is undoubtedly a fight Masvidal would like to get back, with the title on the line as well. However, there are a number of other welterweights waiting for a chance at gold, so Masvidal may well have to face some alternate opposition. He had the following to say:

“Right now I’m just focusing on the MMA, I’ve got some guys to beat up. August, September, somebody’s getting baptized and that’s what I’m worried about. People are going to like it when they find out who it is.”

In another video, Masvidal confirms that he will be fighting Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title next sometime (September) later this year.

“Right now I’m focused on me, I’m fighting for the belt which is going to be in August, September, actually September,”Jorge Masvidal said. “We actually just got word on this so you’re like the second person to know this right now and that’s just how luck works. A lot of MMA media gonna be mad I dropped it on yours first, boxing of all people. They’re going to call me a traitor. But that’s what I’m worried about.”