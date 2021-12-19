 Skip to Content

PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27, MMA Community Reacts

American Top Team and others mourn the loss of Jordan Young.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27, MMA Community Reacts
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

MMA loses one of its own. Light Heavyweight fighter Jordan Young has been pronounced dead.

Tragedy Strikes  

The Bellator and PFL veteran would die at 27 years old. American Top Team, Young’s gym, would confirm the news of their fighter’s death on Sunday morning. The PFL would also confirm this, posting a tribute of their fighter, who competed in this year’s PFL season. 

Details around the death are currently unknown, however if rumors are to be true, Young was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run incident. 

PFL Puts Out Statement

The promotion would put out a press release regarding the tragedy.

“PFL is saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this tragic time. May he Rest In Peace.”

His Career

Young had a great career since debuting in 2014. Spending his time fighting under the Bellator and PFL banners, the prospect would 12-2 in his professional run. He started at a perfect 11-0 record. After that, he’d only lose to former Bellator title challenger Julius Anglickas and UFC veteran Tom Lawlor.

He might have been down, but Young wasn’t out. The light heavyweight would bounce back in incredible fashion on the undercard of the 2021 PFL Championships in October. Young would close out the show against former UFC fighter Omari Akhmedov.

After two rounds of adversity, Young came back, knocking out ‘Wolverine’ with vicious punches on the ground. He left the ‘biggest night of MMA’ with a huge victory. This last pro win would end up being the biggest win of Young’s career. 

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Young during this time. 

The World Pays Their Respects

Fuck man wtf!!! Just found out some heart breaking news… REST IN POWER Jordan Young

Posted by Darion Abbey on Saturday, December 18, 2021

REST.I.P HOMIE Jordan Young

Posted by Gleidson Mma Dejesus on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Rip Jordan Young, this kid was 1 of a kind The few times we trained about 7 years ago now, just watching you and neer…

Posted by Darrius Flowers on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Very very sad. Another brother has fallen. Jordan Young was only 27 years old. A true warrior, he was my friend. I'm…

Posted by Paulie Gloves on Sunday, December 19, 2021

The world lost a great man, son, brother, mentor, and friend. He was a great role model to my kids, Team Broderick, and many others. Please pray for his Mom, Brother, and Family… RIP Jordan… 🙏

Posted by Colin Broderick on Sunday, December 19, 2021

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Jake Paul Ko Tyron Woodley In Rematch
Jake Paul Sleeps Tyron Woodley With Haymaker In Round 6 (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
Jake Paul
Jake Paul Sends Warning To UFC President Dana White: 'Embarrassed Your Whole Company'
Read Next Post →