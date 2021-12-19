PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27, MMA Community Reacts

MMA loses one of its own. Light Heavyweight fighter Jordan Young has been pronounced dead.

Tragedy Strikes

The Bellator and PFL veteran would die at 27 years old. American Top Team, Young’s gym, would confirm the news of their fighter’s death on Sunday morning. The PFL would also confirm this, posting a tribute of their fighter, who competed in this year’s PFL season.

Details around the death are currently unknown, however if rumors are to be true, Young was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run incident.

PFL Puts Out Statement

The promotion would put out a press release regarding the tragedy.

“PFL is saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this tragic time. May he Rest In Peace.”

His Career

Young had a great career since debuting in 2014. Spending his time fighting under the Bellator and PFL banners, the prospect would 12-2 in his professional run. He started at a perfect 11-0 record. After that, he’d only lose to former Bellator title challenger Julius Anglickas and UFC veteran Tom Lawlor.

He might have been down, but Young wasn’t out. The light heavyweight would bounce back in incredible fashion on the undercard of the 2021 PFL Championships in October. Young would close out the show against former UFC fighter Omari Akhmedov.

After two rounds of adversity, Young came back, knocking out ‘Wolverine’ with vicious punches on the ground. He left the ‘biggest night of MMA’ with a huge victory. This last pro win would end up being the biggest win of Young’s career.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Young during this time.

The World Pays Their Respects

It’s with a heavy heart, we have learned about the passing of our teammate Jordan Young. Our team is shocked and deeply saddened by this news. A great teammate, he will be deeply missed by all of us. Thoughts and prayers to his family. RIP to this warrior 🙏 — American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) December 19, 2021

RIP Jordan Young. Amazing fighter and a great guy. Gone way too soon. pic.twitter.com/RnyJe5H7YV — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) December 19, 2021

😭what the hell?! @2checkfighter you will be missed. I wish we could have had more time to train together and become better friends. https://t.co/a7e5RRT0tP — TheCreepyWeasel. (@WeaselSteve) December 19, 2021

No way! Rip Jordan. Top guy. I still have his Tyson book he borrowed me 😢 — scott askham (@scottaskham1) December 19, 2021

Fuck man wtf!!! Just found out some heart breaking news… REST IN POWER Jordan Young Posted by Darion Abbey on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Rip Jordan Young, this kid was 1 of a kind The few times we trained about 7 years ago now, just watching you and neer… Posted by Darrius Flowers on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Very very sad. Another brother has fallen. Jordan Young was only 27 years old. A true warrior, he was my friend. I'm… Posted by Paulie Gloves on Sunday, December 19, 2021

The world lost a great man, son, brother, mentor, and friend. He was a great role model to my kids, Team Broderick, and many others. Please pray for his Mom, Brother, and Family… RIP Jordan… 🙏 Posted by Colin Broderick on Sunday, December 19, 2021