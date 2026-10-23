Jordan Burroughs Still Wants Arman Tsarukyan Wrestling Match

Jordan Burroughs still wants to wrestle Arman Tsarukyan, but their latest accounts do not amount to a booked match. Speaking separately with Ariel Helwani in Las Vegas, Burroughs put Tsarukyan atop his desired crossover opponents, while Tsarukyan acknowledged declining an offer under standard conditions.

Burroughs said Tsarukyan had not accepted and qualified his knowledge of an offer as his belief. He argued that an MMA fighter could earn wrestling fans’ respect through a competitive performance, rather than needing to defeat a specialist.

The goal shouldn’t necessarily be for victory. The goal should be, can I shoot it out with this guy?

His broader matchmaking explanation balanced sporting difficulty with commercial interest. Burroughs also said he did not expect the proposed Islam Makhachev match to materialize and was moving on, while leaving interest in Georges St-Pierre conditional on acceptance.

Burroughs rated Tsarukyan’s wrestling above Sean Brady’s and questioned why other matchups had been acceptable when his had not.

Tsarukyan describes a possible rules condition

Tsarukyan gave a more specific account of the approach: he said an offer had been made and he declined because he was not ready for Burroughs in freestyle wrestling. He compared that specialist gap with asking Burroughs to compete in MMA or submission grappling.

Because I’m not ready for Jordan Burroughs yet.

He also raised the possibility of a sufficiently large payment changing his position.

He nevertheless described discussing a restriction on leg attacks, specifically a no-double-leg condition. According to Tsarukyan, Burroughs was agreeable to that idea, leaving a possible match open. That was Tsarukyan’s account of a conversation, not a jointly announced rules agreement or signed contest.

Tsarukyan also questioned the appeal of an elite wrestler pursuing MMA opponents instead of other wrestling champions. His position was not that MMA grappling and freestyle were interchangeable: he emphasized the time required to adapt and the advantage Burroughs would carry in his own discipline.

Both have different opponents on the RAF 14 card

The promotion’s current October 23 listing pairs Burroughs with Michael Caliendo at middleweight. Tsarukyan is scheduled against Dillon Danis in the middleweight crossover championship main event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Those are separate competitive classifications; the card does not advertise Burroughs against Tsarukyan.

The catchweight crossover co-main event instead pairs Khamzat Chimaev with Robbie Lawler. The event is available through Fox Nation. None of those listings establishes a date or final rules for the hypothetical Burroughs-Tsarukyan meeting.

RAF’s athlete record lists Burroughs at 2-0, with an 11-0 win over Sean Brady on August 22 and a 10-0 victory over Magomed Kurbanaliev on September 5. The promotion credits him with two takedowns against Brady and three against Kurbanaliev, conceding none in either match.

That record provides context for the crossover challenge, without turning earlier victories into a forecast. His immediate assignment remains Caliendo, the opponent discussed in his earlier assessment of his toughest RAF test.