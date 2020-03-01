Dana White Believes Dom Reyes Deserves Jon Jones Rematch After UFC 247

When Jon Jones fought Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, the outcome was controversial. Jones defeated Reyes by way of unanimous decision and that outcome sparked outrage within the mixed martial arts community. A large portion of the MMA community thought that Reyes won the fight, so it was a shock that the scorecards represented Jon unanimously. Even UFC President Dana White believed that Reyes won the matchup. Because of that, Dana believes that Reyes deserves a rematch against Jones.

The decision in Jon’s favor could go down as one of the most controversial decisions in UFC history. However, it also opened the dialogue for an ongoing problem in the UFC in regards to scoring and judging. Even the Texas MMA commission spoke out about the controversy surrounding the decision.

Furthermore, it wasn’t just fans who thought Reyes won. Coaches like Ray Longo, commentators like Joe Rogan, and a host of other fighters were all left baffled at the decision. Now that the dust from UFC 247 has settled, Dana White believes that Dom deserves a rematch.

Dana Speaks on the Jones/Reyes Rematch

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Dana spoke about the UFC 247 main event. Strangely enough, when asked if he believed Reyes won the fight, White elected to say his opinion didn’t matter. Although previously, he explained how he thought Reyes won.

“You’d be crazy not to think he (Dominick Reyes) deserves a rematch,” said Dana in reference to facing Jones again. “I don’t know. We’ll see how this thing plays out. Going into that fight, a lot of people didn’t know who Reyes was, they know who he is now,” finished White.

The landscape of Light Heavyweight

Although Dana thinks Reyes deserves the rematch, the UFC has to keep in the mind the recent performance of light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz. Jan defeated Corey Anderson with a vicious knockout punch within 1 round.

For the first time in a while, the UFC’s light heavyweight division has different options to steer the division. Should Reyes get an immediate rematch? Or, should he have to wait in the back of the line after Jan gets a crack at the belt?