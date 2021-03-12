Jon Jones Not Interested in Israel Adesanya Fight After UFC 259 Loss to Jan Blachowicz

Jon Jones believes that Israel Adesanya and his team should quiet down on a potential super fight between the two competitors. Especially after Adesanya was defeated by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. After the loss, Jones is not interested in facing Adesanya in a “super fight.”

Deep Rivalry

Jones and Adesanya have been going back and forth on social media for years. It’s clear that both men can’t stand one another and that a future fight between them is inevitable. However, a host of factors made the idea of the match happening seem slim.

Both Adesanya and Jones compete in separate weight classes. While Adesanya is the current Middleweight champion, his eyes were drawn to UFC light heavyweight gold. Which, is where Jon formerly competed, now having his eyes on the heavyweight division.

A difference in size played a major factor in Adesanya losing to Blachowicz. Initially, Israel looked of his normal self, controlling the distance and timing of the fight with his strikes. However, Jan was able to get Adesanya down to the ground and the fight was over from there.

Jones Not Interested in Adesanya Rematch

Once Adesanya lost, Jones immediately took to social media to antagonize Adesanya. Especially due to Jones saying that Jan would win the fight before it even occurred. Now, Jones isn’t interested in an Adesanya fight and is advising his camp to move onto other things.

“Give it up coach, we’ve all seen your cards, your boy has almost no take-down defense or offense off his back,” said Jones. ” Now you’re just being a cloud trout, if you would honestly send him in there against a 260lb wrestler after that last performance, you don’t care about his well-being.”

Choosing a Side

Many fighters have weighed in on who they believe would win the fight. While the predictions have been scattered, official vegas odds have Jones as the favorite over Adesanya. Betting sites such as Bovada have Jones at a landslide -550 favorite in the potential bout with Adesanya coming back at +375.

However, now it looks like the fight won’t happen anytime soon.