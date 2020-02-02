Jon Jones Expects To Be At ‘The Top Of The Sport’ In 10 Years

Jones Expects To Reign Throughout Next Decade

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones expects to be at the top of the mountain for another 10 years.

Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 headliner next weekend in Houston, Texas. It is yet another title fight for “Bones” who has continued to remain at the top of the division since he became the youngest UFC champion back in 2011.

Regarded by many as the greatest fighter of all time, Jones believed all along that he would reach this position and feels he will remain in the spot in a decade’s time as well.

“Deep down inside, I did feel that I would be in the situation I am in now and I’m excited to see me 10 years from now, you know?” Jones told Ariel Helwani in a recent interview. “I believe I’ll still be on top of the sport. I’ve always had a very strong conviction that I could be the greatest ever and sure enough, through just years of belief and hard work, we’re here.”

Jones has fought three times since December 2018 and has been more active than in previous years after many scuffles with the law and failed drug tests.

However, the Endicott native feels the storm is behind him now and he still has room to grow even more as a fighter.

“I do feel like the storm’s behind me,” he added. “It’s been an interesting journey and I’ve learned so much. I’m just grateful. Grateful to have had all the lessons that I’ve been able to learn. Grateful that God has kept me through all of it and just allowed me to grow so much through it all. “I think my best days are definitely still ahead of me. I’m really getting to a nice groove of what it means to be a professional athlete and a person with great responsibility and I’m excited about this and feel like I’m stepping into it well.”

It’s easy to forget that Jones is still only 32 years old, so it’s not unlikely that we could be seeing him reign for a long time — which is a scary prospect for his foes.