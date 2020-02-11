Jon Jones Thinks Future With WWE Is ‘Inevitable’

Jones Heading To Pro Wrestling World?

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he has a future in the WWE.

Jones recently defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 this past weekend. Although there was controversy surrounding the scorecards — with many feeling Reyes had done enough to win the fight — Jones ended the fight in strong fashion to come away with yet another title defense.

There have been calls for an instant rematch since while others want Jones to finally make the move up to heavyweight. For now, nobody knows what is next for Jones.

However, “Bones” has an idea of what he wants to do in the long-term — compete in the world of professional wrestling with the WWE.

“I think it’s inevitable,” Jones told Sports Illustrated in a recent interview. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.”

Jones wouldn’t be the first combat sports athlete to have a working relationship with the WWE if that eventually happens. The likes of Floyd Mayweather and Tyson Fury have all appeared in matches while former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made the full-time transition back in 2018.

Jones would also potentially get the chance to work with Brock Lesnar, given that a fight between the pair in the UFC never panned out.

Regardless of what happens, he believes he has the attributes to be a success in the pro wrestling world.

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” Jones added. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

What do you think of Jones in the WWE?