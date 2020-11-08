Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was very impressed with Glover Teixeira.

Teixeira came back from two knockdowns to eventually submit Thiago Santos in the third round of their UFC Vegas 13 light heavyweight headliner on Saturday.

It was all the more impressive given that he is 41 years of age and is now on a five-fight winning streak as he asked for a title shot soon after. Of course, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is expected to challenge current 205-pound king Jan Blachowicz next.

But based on this performance and his overall streak, it looks like the Brazilian might get the nod. Jones — who defeated Teixeira at UFC 172 back in 2014 — certainly thinks he deserves it as he gave his thoughts on social media during and after the fight.

“We got ourselves a fight “👀 “My mind is blown right now, don’t even know what to say “Glovers the new goat “Somebody give the man his shot”

Jones Glad Teixeira Defeated Santos

Jones, of course, defeated Santos when they met in July last year.

However, Santos was compromised during the fight with multiple injuries and was still able to come away with the split decision loss with some observers believing he did enough to win.

That is one reason why “Bones” was happy to see Teixeira come out on top.

“So glad I don’t have to read tweets about running from Santos, If he would’ve won everyone would be talking mad trash tonight”

He concluded things by praising Teixeira once more for being able to string wins even after losing to him.

“Very few can string together wins after we’ve faced, it’s weird”

Luckily for Teixeira, it looks like UFC president Dana White is considering his plea for the next title shot.