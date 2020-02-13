Jon Jones Goes From Betting Favorite To Underdog Against Stipe Miocic

Jones No Longer The Betting Favorite

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is no longer the betting favorite over Stipe Miocic.

When Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson in December 2018 to reclaim the light heavyweight title, he was later listed as a -160 favorite in a potential fight with Miocic as per Best Fight Odds.

However, just over a year since, “Bones” is now the +130 underdog against the UFC heavyweight champion.

That means you would win $130 if you placed a $100 wager on Jones while you would need to stake $160 to win $100 on Miocic.

So what changed? The obvious factor was Jones’ most recent performance against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 this past weekend. Although he defended his title, the champion was pushed to his limits by the contender, with some believing Reyes should have won the bout.

“The Devastator” landed over 100 significant strikes and if his size and length troubled Jones, Miocic would likely be an even bigger threat with his knockout power added into the mix.

For now, it looks like Jones is remaining at light heavyweight in the near future, despite previous hints of moving up. As for Miocic, he is expected to defend his title in a trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier later this year.