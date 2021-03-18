(Video) Cardio-Focused Jon Jones Reduces Heavyweight Frame to 245lbs

Recently, Jon Jones took to social media to show off his new heavyweight frame. Since then, Jones sent a warning to the rest of the heavyweight division who refuse to push the pace. In particular, to the heavyweights who many considered to put on a boring performance in the main event of UFC Vegas 20. If Jon’s words weren’t enough, he took to Instagram to show that he is cutting back down to 245lbs in order to keep his cardio advantage.

Jones Sheds Heavyweight Pounds With Cardio

Jones is preparing for his heavyweight debut and is expected to meet the winner of Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 later this summer. He took to social media to issue a warning to the sluggish heavyweights who plan on not fighting at a decent pace. Now, Jon is showing a trimmed-down version from his previously bulky frame. Also stating that is planning on cutting weight back down to 245lbs.

More cardio means more food, back down to 245 😩 pic.twitter.com/AcffXjOwWb — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 16, 2021

“More cardio means more food, back down to 245,” wrote Jones on Twitter.

Initially, fans thought that Jon would have issues putting on enough weight to compete in the heavyweight division. According to Jon’s claim, they will have to think again.

Securing a Fight

As of now, fans are just hoping to receive an announcement that Jones will actually be competing at heavyweight in the UFC. After all, some are skeptical that Jones’s new bulky frame could turn into a bodybuilding hobby instead of heavyweight fighting.

Currently, Jones isn’t booked to face any opponent in the heavyweight division. However, UFC President Dana White stated that Jon Jones would get a shot at the heavyweight title, skipping most contenders in line.

Who would fans like to see Jones face in the heavyweight division? And, when he finally arrives, will he push the pace with his new frame of 245lbs instead of 265?