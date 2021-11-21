Jon Jones Announces Grappling Match With Jake Hager, Hager Denies It

As it starts to look a lot like Christmas, we may be celebrating another event: the return of Jon Jones.

Breaking The News

While the former UFC Champion isn’t stepping foot inside the Octagon just quite yet, he will be competing very soon. Jones would announce he is part of a big grappling match, which will take place in December.

Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger



‘Bones’ will look to compete against AEW and Bellator star Jake Hager. The match, according to Jones, will be under the Fury Grappling banner on December 9th. The action looks to take place in New Jersey.

Not So Fast

There is one hurdle in all of this however. A deal has not exactly been inked, according to Jones’ opponent Jake Hager.

Come on people let’s get Jake to 1 million followers, sorry I didn’t know who you were. Lol

Hager was not only offended that Jones mistook him for a WWE superstar but also announcing the match-up prematurely. The undefeated Bellator heavyweight said no terms have been discussed and a contract has not been signed.

Jones would react, claiming he didn’t even know who Hager was until now.

Is It Happening?

It is unclear how far, or if the negotiations between Jones and Hager even took place. Hager is willing to talk if the terms are right by him, but doesn’t seem too interested in the matchup at the moment.

With the heavyweight grappling match quite possibly fading, Jones is already looking for another challenge. Perhaps, an even bigger one.

“Which one of you big boys out there trying to get choked out?”

It looks like Jones is preparing for his UFC heavyweight debut, but wants to get some experience grappling with heavyweights first.